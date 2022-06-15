The APC has less than two days to make a decision on who flies a joint ticket with its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

There have been divergent opinions on the personality to be considered as a vice presidential candidate in the last few days

A group has called on the party and Tinubu to choose Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, saying he is the perfect fit for the position

FCT, Abuja - A pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) group, APC Patriots (APC-P) has called on the national leadership of the party and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to consider and adopt the Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello as the APC's vice-presidential candidate.

This was disclosed in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 15 by the national coordinator and the secretary of APC Patriots, Prince Zadok Bukar and Chief Omini Ofem respectively.

Tinubu has been advised to settle for Niger governor, Sani Bello as his running mate. Photo credit: Niger state government

Part of the statement read:

“The call to adopt Governor Sani Bello as Tinubu's vice is based on his performance as governor, acceptability among his colleagues and Nigerians, his sense justice and equity and his contributions to the development of APC as a ruling party.

“Governor Sani Bello is known for his personal sound character and his gentle disposition.

“He is a bridge between the young and the old and has no record of religious bigotry. He is physically fit and mentally balanced and a bridge-builder between the north and the south, among others.

“The experience gained in governing Niger state will certainly come in handy in his role as vice president.

“When you talk about experiences, Sani Bello, having been a two-term governor has cognate governance experience, even as the governor of the largest state in the country.

“We believe that any man who can govern Niger state successfully as Governor Sani Bello has done should be considered for the vice presidential slot.”

Recalling Sani-Bello's contributions to the party, the group said:

“Apart from being a loyal members of the party, leaders, and members should not forget in a hurry how the Niger state governor rescued APC when it was going adrift before the emergence of the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC), among other meaningful contributions.”

