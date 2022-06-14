Some top members of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) wing of the All Progressives Congress have a prefered candidate for the position of vice president

The CPC bloc believes that Bola Tinubu's running mate should be the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami

Sources have said that a delegation from the bloc is expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to table their vice presidential choice before him

With the deadline for the nomination of vice-presidential candidates by political parties coming close, the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc of the All Progressives Congress is pushing to have an upper hand in the emergence of Bola Tinubu's running mate.

Daily Trust reports that while some political parties especially the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have narrowed down their choices to key politicians, the CPC bloc of the ruling party is not taking any chances.

CPC bloc of the APC is clamouring for Malami to serve as Tinubu's running mate. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Africa Report

Source: UGC

Sources within the APC said that while Tinubu is considering Kashim Shettima as his running mate, Atiku Abubakar appears to be sliding towards the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okwoa.

One of the sources within the party confirmed that the CPC bloc of the APC is putting plans in place to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue.

The source added that the team is hoping to recommend to the president that Tinubu chooses Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice or the Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, for the position.

He said:

“The CPC elements are planning to approach President Buhari to seek for his intercession to endorse either Abubakar Malami or Hadi Sirika as the running mate.

“But there is the high probability that the president will repeat what he did ahead of the APC special convention; he will listen to all but he will most likely allow the candidate to have a say in who he wants to work with…"

He also assured that the CPC team promised to work with the right candidate who they said would gather the votes that would see the party through winning the election.

