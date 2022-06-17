The presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu has picked a running mate for the 2023 elections

The national leader of the party chose Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari as his running mate and submitted it ahead of the INEC's submission deadline for parties but the party

Meanwhile, Tinubu is expected to consult with President Buhari on the matter as the former Lagos governor finds it difficult to make a headway with the APC governors whose support lead to his emergence as the party’s standard-bearer

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has dropped the name of Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Daily Trust reports that Tinubu dropped his name as a placeholder ahead of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline for parties to submit the names of their candidates for the 2023 elections.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has dropped the name of Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari as his running mate.

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the party had found itself enmeshed in controversy as groups within the party have turned the nomination process into a mind game coloured in religion and ethnicity, AIT report indicates.

The INEC compulsory deadline has pushed the APC to temporarily submit Masari's name, who hailed from Katsina, the home state of President Buhari.

Legit.ng gathered that Masari’s name has been sent to INEC while consultations continue.

The submission of Masari’s name is statutorily allowed under the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act but his name is to be substituted after an agreement has been reached on the most acceptable nominee.

Without further ado, Legit.ng brings you quick facts about Tinubu's running mate, Masari

He is from Buhari's state, Katsina

The running mate of the APC presidential candidate hails from Masari, a village in Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina state, the home state of President Buhari.

He is a kinsman

Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari from Katsina state, former Secretary of the Buhari Support Group (BSG), is the kinsman of Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari , the current Governor of Katsina state.

He is a serving member of NIPSS

He is a serving board member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS located in Kuru, near Jos, the Plateau State capital.

He served under Adams Oshiomhole, the foreign APC boss

The running mate of the APC Presidential Candidate served as the National Welfare Secretary of the ruling party during the tenure of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman.

He was a PDP chieftain

Tinubu’s running mate was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the era of late President Umaru Musa YarÁdua.

He served under late former President Ya'adua

After the death of YarÁdua in 2010, Masari defected to the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), the party under which President Muhammadu Buhari contested but lost the 2011 election.

Masari had worked for the president but ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, who stepped into office after YarÁdua’s death, won the election.

He was a CPC chieftain

Ahead of the 2015 general election, CPC collapsed its structure into APC and Masari joined the ruling party.

He was involved in an election

He was also involved in the election where an opposition party unseated a ruling party for the first time in the history of the country.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Tinubu would replace Masari before the election as he only dropped his name to meet INEC’s deadline.

A source said:

“Tinubu is still consulting widely on the choice of his running mate. He would replace Masari as soon as the right candidate is selected."

