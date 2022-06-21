President Buhari has said he will be endorsing the presidential candidate of his party, APC, to succeed him in 2023

The Nigerian leader stated this in a Question and Answer piece published by Bloomberg on Tuesday, June 21

Former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recently emerged the APC presidential candidate after defeating Amaechi, Osinbajo and others

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he is wholly backing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to succeed him in 2023.

The president stated this in his written responses contained in a Q&A interview published by Bloomberg on Tuesday, June 21.

In a new interview, President Buhari said he is backing Tinubu to succeed him. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Asked if he plans to endorse a candidate for president and if so, who? President Buhari said:

“Yes. I will endorse the APC candidate for president.”

Legit.ng notes that Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the ruling APC.

The former governor of Lagos state defeated former transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and others to clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

