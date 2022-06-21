Is It Tinubu? Buhari Finally Reveals Presidential Candidate He is Backing to Succeed Him in New Interview
- President Buhari has said he will be endorsing the presidential candidate of his party, APC, to succeed him in 2023
- The Nigerian leader stated this in a Question and Answer piece published by Bloomberg on Tuesday, June 21
- Former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recently emerged the APC presidential candidate after defeating Amaechi, Osinbajo and others
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he is wholly backing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to succeed him in 2023.
The president stated this in his written responses contained in a Q&A interview published by Bloomberg on Tuesday, June 21.
Asked if he plans to endorse a candidate for president and if so, who? President Buhari said:
“Yes. I will endorse the APC candidate for president.”
Tinubu set to announce running mate as reduced list of possible APC vice-presidential candidates emerges
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Legit.ng notes that Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the ruling APC.
The former governor of Lagos state defeated former transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and others to clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general elections.
APC presidential ticket: Buhari congratulates Tinubu on landslide victory, sends important message
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari congratulated Tinubu, the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.
On Wednesday, June 8, in a statement shared on Facebook by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, the president said Tinubu has the party's unwavering support.
He said:
"Having emerged victorious he has our full and unwavering support."
Tinubu’s Homecoming: APC presidential candidate recounts ordeal in securing party ticket
Meanwhile, in another report, Tinubu has recounted his ordeals during the race to secure the party ticket at the primary elections in Abuja.
The APC chieftain spoke at the Oba of Lagos palace on Sunday, June 19 when he returned to his base in Lagos from Abuja for the first time since the primary election.
He revealed that the path to his victory was not an easy one stating that he fought countless battles to secure the party’s ticket.
Source: Legit.ng