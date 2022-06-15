Up on the heels of the terrorist attack on church worshippers of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo, Ondo State, a security summit is about to be stage

This time around, it will only involve the six southwest s tates which include Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Ondo state

tates Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this plan during his condolence visit to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Ondo state

Ondo, Akure - Amid the growing insecurity challenges plaguing the southwest region of Nigeria, indications have it that there might be an emergency security summit in due time.

According to a report by the Leadership newspaper, the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun hinted that the six governors of the region will be having a security summit in earnest.

Governor Dapo Abiodun described the gruesome killing of church worshippers in Owo as an attack on the entire southwest region. Photo: Dapo Abiodun

As gathered by Legit.ng, Governor Dapo made this known on Tuesday, June 14 during his condolence visit to his counterpart Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for the gruesome killing of church worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo, Ondo State.

Governor Dapo was joined by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state who was also in Akure the Ondo state capital to pay respect.

Attack on Owo church worshippers an attack on southwest - Governor Dapo

Speaking on the attack, Governor Dapo stated that such an attack was a huge blow to the southwest region and its people.

He said:

“We have come this morning to commiserate with His Excellency and the good people of Owo and, of course, Ondo State by extension.

“On behalf of our families and people and governments of Ogun, Kwara, and the Lagos States on the very dastardly event that happened on the 5th of June, 2022, at the Catholic church in Owo.”

In Oyo, son of former governor lead protest over insecurity

In another development, streams of protesters have flooded the streets of Ibadan, Oyo state to protest against insecurity in southwest Nigeria.

The protest was led by Tokunbo Ajasin the son of the former governor of Ondo state, late Chief Adekunle Ajasin.

Protesters said the essence of the rally was to intimate and sensitize people about the need to be vigilant and prepared for danger.

Ondo church attack: Oyedepo reacts, declares instant judgment on killers

Meanwhile, renowned Christian cleric Bishop Oyedepo has reacted angrily to the attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday, June 5.

The presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church worldwide also known as Winners Chapel while condemning the attack declared instant judgment on the perpetrators.

Bishop Oyedepo thereby disclosed the attackers and their enablers would not escape the punishment of God.

