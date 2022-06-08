Renowned Christian cleric Bishop Oyedepo has reacted angrily to the attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday, June 5

The presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church worldwide also known as Winners Chapel while condemning the attack declared instant judgment on the perpetrators

Bishop Oyedepo thereby disclosed the attackers and their enablers would not escape the punishment of God

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church has said that the attackers of St. Francis Church, Owo in Ondo state would be punished for their actions, The Punch reports.

Some terrorists had on Sunday, June 5, invaded the church during worship, killing several worshippers while scores were injured.

Following the attack, the renowned cleric, who spoke during a sermon on Wednesday, June 8, at the church’s headquarters, Ota in Ogun State, expressed anger at the level of insecurity ravaging the entire nation.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has disclosed that 80 persons were involved in last Sunday's terror attack at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa street, Owo. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Bishop Oyedepo declared judgement on the killers of the attack at Owo, Ondo state

Oyedepo declared instant judgment on the killers, saying they will perish with their sponsors.

He said:

“The devil is very scared of the church because that is where God empowers his people to rule in the midst of the enemies. That is why those vagabonds were out there in Ondo State to kill.

“I can tell you this, if they escape death, God has not sent me. Their generation will smell, and the people who sent them will smell. They shall be forgotten. The back of their camel is already broken.

“Everybody living is created by God. All the gang-up from hell against the well-being of this nation has come under a curse. Curse be to all those causing attacks in this country.”

Bishop Oyedepo condemned the Buhari-Osinbajo led administration

Condemning the government, he said:

“Do you know that there is no response yet? My God, 50 people killed? My God! This government is evil from head to toe. I knew it, I shouted it, this government is evil.”

