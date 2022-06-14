Streams of protesters have flooded the streets of Ibadan to protest against insecurity in southwest Nigeria

The protesters during the course of the protest reflected on the recent killing of church worshippers at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo

Protesters said the essence of the rally was to intimate and sensitise people about the need to be vigilant and prepared for danger

Oyo, Ibadan - Following the gruesome attack on church worshippers in Owo, Ondo state by terrorists, Chief Tokunbo Ajasin, son of former governor of the state, late Chief Adekunle.Ajasin has led a protest against insecurity in the southwest region.

According to the Punch newspaper, Tokunbo led other elderly residents and youths on Monday, June 13 demanding an end to the incessant attacks by suspected herders, bandits, and terrorists.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where hundreds of church worshippers were murdered in cold blood. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Legit.ng gathered that protesters were seen with placards with protest inscriptions and chanting solidarity songs across the streets of Ibadan.

During the course of the protest, it was gathered that protesters began to senstitise residents about self-defense from the various social vices plaguing the region.

While reflecting on the gruesome killing of church worshippers in Owo, the protesters said a similar incident occurred in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Speaking to newsmen about the protest, Tokunbo slammed the federal government for being complacent and not doing enough to arrest the situation.

He said:

“Why will the Federal Government recruit pardoned Boko Haram members into the Army and expect them not to be sympathetic to their terror group? There are many youths with no link to terror groups or criminal records who should be recruited.

“Apart from that, flushing the criminals from the forests can be done with the aid of equipment like drones and other equipment like that. There must be seriousness on the part of all stakeholders to end terror.”

Protest meant to sensitise people, says protesters

Also speaking on the protest, the coordinator, coalition of Yoruba self-determination groups, Johnson Ajilore said the reason for the protest was to sensitise people about the need to be proactive and prepared for danger.

He said:

“We say no to these killings. Our hospitality, civility, and tolerance should not be mistaken for cowardice.

“People went to church to worship and some terrorists went there and killed them. A similar incident happened in Igangan a year before the Owo incident. They have killed many and kidnapped many more in many towns and villages in the South-West.”

Ondo church attack: Oyedepo reacts, declares instant judgment on killers

In another development, renowned Christian cleric Bishop Oyedepo has reacted angrily to the attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday, June 5.

The presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church worldwide also known as Winners Chapel while condemning the attack declared instant judgment on the perpetrators.

Bishop Oyedepo thereby disclosed the attackers and their enablers would not escape the punishment of God.

We were locked in the church for over 20 mins, Priest speaks on Ondo attack

Legit.ng has earlier reported that the terrorists that attacked St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo state struck when the church was about to end its service.

According to Reverend Father Andrew Abayomi, one of the priests in the church, the incident lasted about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has lamented the deadly attack, vowing not to rest until the criminals are apprehended.

