Gunmen have kidnapped the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev James Kantoma.

The Priest of St Anthony Parish in Angware community was abducted at his house on Monday morning, The Nation reports.

Plateau CAN Chairman, Polycarp Lubo, confirmed the abduction of the cleric.

Lubo said:

“Since the gunmen took the Reverend Father away, we have not heard anything either from him or the abductors up till this afternoon.

“This is so sad. But we are praying for him that no harm will befall him wherever he is.

Plateau Police spokesman, Alabo Alfred, said that the Command was aware of the incident and had deployed officers and men from the anti-kidnapping unit to the community.

He said:

“Our men are already working to ensure that the Reverend father regains his freedom and apprehend those behind the abduction."

Source: Legit.ng