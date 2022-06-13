At the moment, the Bishop of Anglican Diocese in Jebba, Kwara state, Rt. Rev. Aderogba, is nowhere to be found

Aderogba, his wife and driver were reported to have been kidnapped along the Oyo/Ogbomoso expressway on Sunday, June 12

The incident has been confirmed by the police spokesman in the state, PPRO Adewale Osifeso, who said the command is doing everything to track the criminals

Oyo - The Bishop of Anglican Diocese, Jebba, Kwara State, Rt. Rev. Aderogba, his wife, and driver were on Sunday, June 12, kidnapped by gunmen along the Oyo/Ogbomoso expressway.

Vanguard reports that the cleric and his wife were on their way to Yewa in Ogun state when the armed criminals forced the vehicle conveying to stop and ordered them into a waiting car.

The police confirmed the attack (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

The horrible incident has been confirmed by the police spokesman in the state, PPRO Adewale Osifeso.

Speaking on the attack, Osifeso said:

“On Sunday 12/06/2022 at about 2100HRS, One Rev. Adekunle Adeluwa reported to the Command through an incidented report at Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo town that at about 2030HRS, One Bishop Rt. Rev Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State in the Company of his Wife and driver were abducted.

“Preliminary investigations reveals that the victim’s vehicle developed what seemed a mechanical fault while traveling from Yewa, Ogun State to Jebba, Kwara State enroute an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command is in Charge of the rescue operation that has commenced since 2100HRS of Sunday 12/06/2022.

“All the tactical teams of the Command Anti-Kidnapping squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force, PMF, Counter Terrorism Unit, CTU, and Conventional Police personnel along with local hunters and vigilantes are all involved in the rescue operations."

