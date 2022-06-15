Nigeria's largest opposition party has announced that the screening of vice-presidential aspirants for the 2023 general election will take place on Thursday, June 16.

A statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said the party has put together a committee that would screen a list of possible candidates who could be selected to serve as running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP has set up a 7-man committee for the screening of vice-presidential nominees. Photo: Debo Ologunagba

Source: Facebook

Ologunagba confirmed that the setting up of the committee is in line with Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the Electoral Guidelines of the Party.

He also noted that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of the party members to serve on the vice-presidential candidate screening committee.

According to Ologunagba, the committee will ensure the screening and verification of the nominated candidates of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

Members of the committee include:

1. Chief Tom Ikimi - Chairman

2. Capt. Idris Wada (retired)

3. Chief Osita Chidoka

4. Rt. Hon. Binta Bello

5. Rt. Hon. Austin Opara

6. Prof. Aisha Madawaki

7. H.E. Fidelis Tapgun

