A pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party has called on the leadership of the party to consider an Atiku and Wike ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The group, Patriotic Parliamentarians Front said Governor Nyesom Wike's loyalty to the PDP and his capability in delivering projects cannot be underrated

According to the group, the PDP needs a formidable force that could help the party coast to victory against APC's Bola Tinubu at the polls

With the deadline slammed on political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the submission of their vice-presidential candidates, a support group within the Peoples Democratic Party has made its demand.

The Patriotic Parliamentarians Front, a pressure group within the PDP said that for Atiku Abubakar to have a good outing at the 2023 presidential election against the ruling party's Bola Tinubu, a formidable personality must be selected as his running mate.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, PPF's spokesperson, Mohammed Maikano, said it is heart-warming to know that Atiku has begun a multi-levelled strategic move to ensure that Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike emerges as his running mate.

Votes mobilization in various regions of the country

Maikano noted that progress is already being achieved in the north with the mobilization for southern votes now a major concern.

He disclosed that an assessment made by the group assets the significance of south-south votes for PDP’s 2023 electoral victory.

He said that there is no doubt that Governor Wike will be key to the party’s 2023 election game plan to emerge victorious.

His words:

“Governor Nyesom Wike's formidable networks and resourcefulness made a very impressive impact in a first attempt for the presidency; his extensive networks across the south-south, souteast and all states being controlled by non-PDP governors adds to the fact that he resolutely kept PDP alive when other governors were hesitant."

He added that the Rivers state governor's grassroots political roots from being a populist chairman in Obio/Akpor LGA, his keen capacity for teamwork and loyalty are verifiable testimonies to his capability.

He said:

“One easily recalls that during his tenure as substantive education minister, he delivered the nomadic education schools across the north while there were massive infrastructural developments in that sector nationwide.

“Merit, capacity, rich nationwide network of contacts and resourcefulness are among factors that make Wike, a former National President of ALGON such a dynamic complement towards actualizing PDP’s electoral victory in next year’s presidential elections."

