Seems like Governor Nyesom Wike is on the verge of being announced as the presidential running mate of PDP flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar

Wike at present is getting endorsements from various angles with the most recent being the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives

The caucus thinks Wike is deserving of the position as he was described as a fighter for true federalism, highly detribalised, and defender of our constitution

An emerging report has confirmed that members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives have favoured Governor Nyesom Wike as Atiku Abubakar's running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, The Guardian newspaper reported.

It was gathered that revelation of the decision was made known via a statement issued by one of the caucus members of the PDP, Mr. Busayo Oluwole.

Governor Nyesome Wike has been speculated to be the favourite to be Atiku Abubakar's running mate in the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng, Mr. Oluwole in the statement revealed that a meeting will be staged later on Monday, June 13 to commence on final deliberations.

He disclosed that all members reached a resolution to endorse Wike following his track record as a party loyallist over the years.

Mr. Oluwole said:

“We, the Progressives at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, under the umbrella of our great party, the PDP, are meeting on Monday in Abuja to endorse the candidature of the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as the vice presidential candidate of our party.

“We have been watching with keen interest all his activities over the years. We have also assessed his ability and capability in all the spheres of life, and we have seen in him all what the party needs to win the presidential poll in 2023. With our presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, leading, we have total confidence in the duo."

Wike's achievements precedes him - PDP caucus

He went further to reflect on Wike's achievement as governor of Rivers state describing him as a fighter for true federalism, highly detribalised, and defender of our constitution.

Meanwhile, the caucus says it has maximum respect for the presidential aspirants in choosing his running mate.

Mr. Oluwole stated that the caucus rates Atiku highly for embarking on consultations to carry stakeholders along in selecting his running mate.

He however stated that the caucus will meet up with Atiku Abubakar to present their position on who should be his running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

