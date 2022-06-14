Labour Party's presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has revealed that over 100 million unemployed Nigerians are the root cause of the country's poverty

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) has said that the unemployment of 100 million Nigerians is responsible for the high rate of poverty in the country.

The Nation reports that the presidential hopeful spoke at a one-day international colloquium in Port Harcourt on Monday, June 13.

The colloquium which was organised by Christ Church for the presidential candidates of different political parties is tagged, as “What Do Nigerians Want?”.

Obi's position

Obi stated that any country that turned its people into poverty would be faced with crises such as unemployment and insecurity.

He said:

There is no way you will have 100 million people living in poverty and you will not have crises, we have more people living in poverty than China and Egypt combined, a population of about 1.5 billion.

There is no where you won’t have this crisis we are going through with 35 to 40 per cent unemployment rate. When compared to the 120 million people who are supposed to be working in Nigeria today, only 40 million are gainfully employed.

We have 80 million people who are supposed to be working in the country that are not working.

The consequence is that we have a state but it is unproductive. Nigeria as a country is unproductive because when we talk about 80 million people that are not working, about 70 percent of them is made up of the youth in their productive age doing nothing and with so much tendencies.

The country is not doing anything, is not working. All the country is doing today is sharing. Everybody is looking for what to share."

Nigeria services its debt with 90% of its revenue - Peter Obi

Obi traced the root cause of the Nigerian crisis, saying that more than 90 percent of its revenue is being used to service debt, adding that no country or individual could survive with that.

He affirmed:

"Last year virtually all the money we spent was borrowed. The first five months of last year, our total revenue was N1.847trillion. We spent N1.802 trillion into servicing debt, so a total of 200million people were left with N45billion."

