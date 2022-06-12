For the first time in the history of Nigeria, voter awareness and voter education is on the high ahead of the 2023 general elections

Nigerian youths are bracing the odds to participate fully in the forthcoming elections after years of staying out of the political processes

Religious organisations are also playing their parts to ensure that everyone is on board in the renewed vigour of Nigerians to make their votes count

FCT, Abuja - A video that has gone viral on social media shows a Catholic priest asking members without Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to return home.

The video has been shared by multiple users on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, and also on YouTube.

The Catholic authorities in Nigeria have been very active in voter education and awareness. Photo credit: @CCFNigeria

Source: Twitter

The Catholic priest said as he addressed the church members at the entrance of the Cathedral:

“From today, if you are coming for mass, carry your PVC, if you don't have your PVC, don't bother coming.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Because there is no point in having Christians fill the church, but during the election, we have only a handful of them go out to vote.

“So, it means our number, our population means nothing. We want Christians to take their responsibility and their role seriously.”

The priest then instructed those with their PVC to come into the church and those without to go back home.

Legit.ng cannot verify where the incident took place, but many commenters on social media said the church is in northern Nigeria.

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

Meanwhile, as Nigerians prepare for the 2023 polls, the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation, GUTS, has launched a massive plan ahead of the exercise.

In its unveiling statement issued on Thursday, May 5 in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

2023: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news

On its part, FactCheck Initiative (FCI) has created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in other to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of this cause will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Adeoye Temitope, country director, FactCheck Initiative says stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

Source: Legit.ng