President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, June 12, addressed the nation on the occasion of her Democracy Day.

The security of the nation, the 2023 general elections and the peace of the country were major highlights of his speech, The Cable reports.

Meanwhile, this would be the last democracy address the president would give as he would be handing over to a new leader by May 2023.

Yesterday marked the 29th commemoration of Nigeria’s freest and fairest election and the fourth celebration of Democracy Day. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Asides from the general highlights above, below are 5 major statements the president made in his brief democracy day speech;

1. Dropping the mantle

Buhari’s 2022 Democracy Day speech depicts that the president is packing his bags and has nothing else to offer in terms of growing the economy.

He addressed the dwindling security situation in the country. The reason for that is because of the terrorist attack on the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Osun state which left about 50 innocent worshippers dead, including children. He also remembered many victims that have been kidnapped across the country and the many deaths owing to insecurity in the north.

He said:

“On this special day, I want us all to put all victims of terrorist activities in our thoughts and prayers. I am living daily with the grief and worry for all those victims and prisoners of terrorism and kidnapping. I and the security agencies are doing all we can to free those unfortunate countrymen and countrywomen safely."

2. IBB’s regime is the worst

One of the remarkable things Buhari, in his speech, clearly pointed out was that the military regime of Ibrahim Gbadamosi Babangida is the worst leadership Nigeria ever suffered. The president noted that the month of June in 1993 was one that came with mixed fortune.

Buhari said:

“On June 12th 1993, Nigerians saw the best in our citizens as we all went out to vote peacefully. By June 24th 1993, we also saw the worst of our leadership as the elections were annulled.”

3. Political ambition not a do-or-die affair

Buhari reminded politicians that their pursuit to secure a political office should not be a do-or-die affair.

This statement according to political analysts must be referring to All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is ready to fight dirty if need be, to become the next president.

Tinubu’s words and body language have said it all, and Buhari is wary of the consequences that might result from his desperation.

4. The major task

It is interesting to know that Buhari knows that one major thing he owes Nigerians right now is not just a free and fair election, but a peaceful one with minimal damages, coupled with a smooth transition of power.

Yes, the president has been overwhelmed by the growing security challenges in the past seven years, but there is no excuse for a failed election that doesn’t reflect the people’s choice.

The president said:

“For the voters, I am pleased to inform you that in the last 7 years, our government across all tiers, has made significant investments to reform and enhance our electoral laws, systems, and processes to safeguard your votes."

5. Nigerians must be careful

Knowing fully well how most Nigerians easily forget their history and are unable to learn from the past, Buhari issued a subtle warning that the citizens must shine their eyes in electing leaders in the 2023 general elections and beyond.

Buhari said:

“We must never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of Nigeria’s democracy during 1993. Their patriotism and peaceful struggle should guide our actions especially when it comes to electing our leaders and holding them accountable, now and in future.”

Source: Legit.ng