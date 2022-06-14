Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party are said to be planning a merger ahead of 2023

The spokesperson of the National Consultative Forum and LP, Yunusa Tanko made this disclosure during a recent interview

Tanko who added that there is no crisis within the Labour Party presently, noted the affairs of the party as crisis-free

Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) are on the road to a merger to strengthen national spread ahead of 2023 against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The spokesperson of the National Consultative Forum (NCF) and LP, Yususa Tanko, disclosed this in an interview, Leadership reports.

The plans to bring Peter Obi in

While speaking on the plans to bring Peter Obi of the LP and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP together to defeat APC in the 2023 elections, Tanko revealed that they were seriously working on the merger.

He added that the merger was an idea they have already seen on ground, and they are of the view that Obi, who is grounded in the Southern part of the country should work with others who are grounded in the Northern part of Nigeria.

There is no crisis in Labour Party - Spokesperson

Speaking further, the spokesperson stated that currently, there is no crisis in LP, saying that the party is solidly on ground than it has ever been, noting that the state of affairs in the party is crisis-free.

To him, Obi and Kwankwaso have shown character, resilience, and determination and have worked closely with people who are downtrodden. He expressed optimism that Nigerians would give them their maximum support if the merger works.

