To ensure the APC goes into the 2023 election as a united family, Bola Tinubu has reached out to other aspirants who lost in the presidential primary

The former Lagos governor beat Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi and others to emerge as the ruling party's presidential flag bearer

Revealing how his visit with Amaechi went, Tinubu said they had a fruitful discussion where they agreed to work together

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Friday, June 10, continued his reconciliatory moves as he visited some of his rivals in the just concluded primary election.

Tinubu visited former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello, Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi and former Niger Delta Affairs Minister Godswill Akpabio, Premium Times reports.

Rotimi Amaechi received our presidential candidate Tinubu at his residence. Photo credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

This came 24 hours after a similar visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who came third in the primary election with 235 votes.

During the primary, Tinubu polled a total of 1,271 votes - more than four times the votes scored by his closet rival, Amaechi who had 316 votes and the Kogi state governor got 47 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tinubu and Amaechi agree to work together

In the home of Amaechi, the former Lagos governor said they had a ‘genuine’ discussion among family members.

Tinubu stated:

“We had a genuine conversation. There will always be anger and disagreement. A loss of oneness is a loss of hope. We have had a fruitful discussion. We have resolved to work together."

Amaechi also shared a photo of Tinubu at his residence on his Twitter page. In the caption, he disclosed that they resolved to work together as one family under the APC.

Tinubu visits Yahaya Bello

During his visit to the Kogi state governor, Tinubu asked him to support his campaign to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Governor Bello, who was touched by the visit, donated an office to the presidential campaign of the APC flag bearer and promised to work for him and the party, The Nation reports.

Bello has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

Akpabio steps down for Tinubu

The same trip was also made to the home of Akpabio. Recall that Akpabio was the first to withdraw from the race as he stepped down for Tinubu, the eventual winner.

The former minister announced his withdrawal while giving his remarks at the national convention of the ruling party.

He said:

“I am ably qualified to be your President. But I have stepped down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Unite Nigeria, vote for Tinubu."

Source: Legit.ng