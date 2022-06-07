Global site navigation

BREAKING: Godswill Akpabio Steps Down for Bola Tinubu Ahead of Voting
Politics

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Senator Godswill Akpabio, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs has withdrawn from the APC presidential primary and stepped for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng

