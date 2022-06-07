BREAKING: Godswill Akpabio Steps Down for Bola Tinubu Ahead of Voting
Senator Godswill Akpabio, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs has withdrawn from the APC presidential primary and stepped for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Source: Legit.ng
