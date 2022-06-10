Asiwaju Bola Tinubu paid an unscheduled visit to Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, June 9

The recently elected APC presidential candidate had earlier paid a 'thank you' visit to President Muhammadu Buhari

Sources at the meeting said Tinubu dismissed any bad blood between him and Osinbajo, saying they are like brothers

Aso Rock - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday evening, June 9 visited Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

The visit occured a few hours after VP Osinbajo congratulated Tinubu for his victory at the just concluded APC presidential primary election and pledged to work with him to emerge victorious in the general election.

VP Osinbajo welcoming Asiwaju Tinubu to his office during the visit. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Twitter

A source who was at the residence of Osinbajo when Tinubu arrived told Premium Times newspaper:

“We were just sitting around when the vice president was informed that Asiwaju has arrived.”

The source, who declined to be named as he has no permission to talk to journalists, said the former Lagos governor was jovial throughout the visit and shared the story of Osinbajo’s contributions not just to him as a person but to his political sojourn.

He noted:

“He particularly recalled the efforts of the vice president in securing court victories for the defunct ACN, especially with the court case in Osun state.”

The source said Tinubu narrated how Osinbajo went to the United Kingdom at a time of extreme weather to get fingerprint technology that was used to help the court cases.

He added:

“Asiwaju said he is surprised that people assume the presidential contest will create a wedge between him and the vice president. He told us that they have come a long way and they are like blood brothers now.

“He said what happened was just democracy in action and there was nothing wrong with it.”

Tinubu was accompanied on the visit by Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and some other politicians.

