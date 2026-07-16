Lionel Messi celebrated Argentina's place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with an Instagram post with a telling caption

Fans noticed Messi had copied his 2022 caption word-for-word after Argentina defeated England in a comeback semi-final victory

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium

Lionel Messi's Instagram post celebrating Argentina's place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final caught the attention of fans worldwide for a reason beyond football.

Messi inspired Argentina’s comeback victory over the Three Lions of England, providing the assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez’s goals.

Lionel Messi leads Argentina to second consecutive World Cup final. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

The Argentina captain posted on his Instagram page following Argentina's semi-final comeback win over England:

“ON TO THE FINALS!!!!! We came back to draw strength to make another great match. Thank you very much to everyone who trusted this group!!! Go Argentina.”

Fans spotted Messi’s caption

Supporters quickly pointed out that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had used the same words, including the same hashtag, on December 13, 2022, after Argentina beat Croatia to book their place in the Qatar final.

The caption was identical to the one he published four years ago after Argentina reached the 2022 final. The repetition was no accident or oversight; the phrasing, punctuation, and tone were a perfect match across both posts.

Whether the matching captions were a deliberate nod to the 2022 journey or simply reflected how Messi felt in the moment, they did not go unnoticed. For many supporters, the symmetry only added to the sense that Argentina are once again on a familiar, and historic, path.

As noted by FIFA, Argentina will now face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, scheduled for July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium. La Roja secured their place in the showpiece event by defeating France in the other semi-final.

Messi sends message to Spain

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi sent a message to Spain ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after beating England.

Messi admitted that it would be a special final against a country he had spent the majority of his football career with and players he knows very well.

Source: Legit.ng