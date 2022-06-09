Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has sent a congratulatory message to Bola Tinubu, the winner of the just concluded APC presidential primary election

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his emergence as presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said Tinubu’s emergence represented the collective desire of the majority of APC members.

Governor Kayode Fayemi and Bola Tinubu having a chat Source: Bamigboye Olasunkanmi Samuel

Source: Facebook

He said that the former Lagos state governor has proven his dedication and competence to lead the country in such an historic period.

Fayemi who stepped down and endorsed Tinubu at the convention described him as a

long distance runner.

Tinubu will lead Nigeria to a greater height - Fayemi

According to The Guardian, Tinubu has the capacity to lead Nigeria to a greater height come 2023.

Fayemi, who was an APC presidential aspirant, congratulated the party leadership and the convention planning committee for the success of the special convention and presidential primary.

The governor also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring a free, fair and credible process as national leader of the party.

It is a great moment for our party. I congratulate Asiwaju Tinubu for the well deserved victory and the leadership of the party as well as the convention committee members for a great job.

Collectively, we shall move from this convention venue with greater determination to strengthen the party and work assiduously for the success of the party in the 2023 elections.”

