A viral report claimed Bella Shmurda lost $4 million in a property deal that allegedly turned out to be a scam

The singer’s management has now dismissed the report, revealing the video circulating online is not recent

The clarification has once again highlighted how old celebrity videos can be repackaged and presented as breaking news

The management of Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has dismissed a viral report claiming that the artist lost $4 million in an alleged real estate scam.

A member of the singer’s team told PM News that the report was “fake news”, explaining that the video being circulated online was recorded in 2023.

Viral report claims Bella Shmurda lost $4 million in a property deal that allegedly turned out to be a scam. Photos: Bella Shmurda.

Source: Instagram

The clarification followed social media posts claiming that Bella had revealed during a livestream that he invested millions of dollars in a property, only to discover that it had allegedly been fraudulently sold.

The reports further claimed that the singer appealed to Nigerians for help after the alleged seller disappeared.

‘The video is from 2023’ - Bella Shmurda's camp

However, Bella Shmurda’s team has now stated that the viral clip was taken out of context and falsely presented as a recent development.

“It’s fake news, and that video circulating was from 2023,” the team member said.

The development has renewed concerns about the growing trend of old videos being recirculated online to create fresh controversies around celebrities.

As sensational claims continue to spread rapidly across social media, members of the public are advised to verify the date and context of viral clips before sharing them.

Watch the controversial video of Bella Shmurda here:

Bella Shmurda's camp says the controversial video circulating online is not recent. Photo: Bella Shmurda.

Source: Instagram

Bella Shmurda advises women

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Bella Shmurda addressed Nigerian women who were scared and triggered by social media personality and self-proclaimed financial expert Geh Geh's influence.

Recall that Geh Geh made headlines after launching his online platform called University of Wisdom, which focuses on training men on how to handle women and manage their finances.

In a viral tweet via his official X handle, Bella Shmurda advised Nigerian women on the importance of being valuable to their men.

Source: Legit.ng