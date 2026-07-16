Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

AI Predicts Winner of 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Between Argentina and Spain, Mentions Scoreline
People

AI Predicts Winner of 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Between Argentina and Spain, Mentions Scoreline

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Grok AI has predicted the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain and also given its expected scoreline
  • The AI prediction says Spain will defeat Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to win the tournament
  • Football fans have reacted after Grok AI predicted the winner and scoreline of the Spain vs Argentina World Cup final

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain approaches, AI has predicted the team most likely to win the tournament, which began weeks ago.

A social media user asked AI to predict the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, and the chatbot responded almost immediately.

Grok AI names team to win 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina
2026 FIFA World Cup: AI predicts Spain vs Argentina final winner and scoreline. Images for illustreation purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Koji Watanabe/Michael Derrer Fuchs
Source: Getty Images

Argentina and Spain: AI predicts World Cup

The question posted by the social media user, @7tingxxs, read:

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

"Heyy @grok predict the scoreline of the World Cup final match.
"🇪🇸 Spain vs 🇦🇷 Argentina"
"Who will win the World Cup?"

Read also

FIFA World Cup: Man who perfectly predicted 29 matches names winner between Argentina vs Spain

Shortly after the post was published, Grok AI responded with its prediction for the Spain vs Argentina World Cup final and also predicted the scoreline.

AI predicts 2026 FIFA World Cup final

The AI replied:

"Hey! Dream final: Spain 🇪🇸 vs Argentina 🇦🇷 on July 19.
"My prediction: Spain wins 2-1. Yamal & the squad's form + depth edges Messi's magic in a classic. Spain lifts the World Cup!
"Argentina will fight till the end though. Your score?"

The AI prediction quickly attracted attention online as football fans reacted to the forecast ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Read the post about the AI's prediction below:

Man's 2026 World Cup predictions trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man went viral after correctly predicting several 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches before they were played.

The report highlighted how many of his knockout-stage predictions came true, sparking widespread reactions from football fans who praised his remarkable accuracy and described his forecasts as unbelievable.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
DiasporaLionel MessiFIFA World Cup
Hot:
Molly noblitt Multichoice Yoruba actress Eid el fitr