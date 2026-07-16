Grok AI has predicted the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain and also given its expected scoreline

The AI prediction says Spain will defeat Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to win the tournament

Football fans have reacted after Grok AI predicted the winner and scoreline of the Spain vs Argentina World Cup final

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain approaches, AI has predicted the team most likely to win the tournament, which began weeks ago.

A social media user asked AI to predict the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, and the chatbot responded almost immediately.

2026 FIFA World Cup: AI predicts Spain vs Argentina final winner and scoreline. Images for illustreation purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Koji Watanabe/Michael Derrer Fuchs

Source: Getty Images

Argentina and Spain: AI predicts World Cup

The question posted by the social media user, @7tingxxs, read:

"Heyy @grok predict the scoreline of the World Cup final match.

"🇪🇸 Spain vs 🇦🇷 Argentina"

"Who will win the World Cup?"

Shortly after the post was published, Grok AI responded with its prediction for the Spain vs Argentina World Cup final and also predicted the scoreline.

AI predicts 2026 FIFA World Cup final

The AI replied:

"Hey! Dream final: Spain 🇪🇸 vs Argentina 🇦🇷 on July 19.

"My prediction: Spain wins 2-1. Yamal & the squad's form + depth edges Messi's magic in a classic. Spain lifts the World Cup!

"Argentina will fight till the end though. Your score?"

The AI prediction quickly attracted attention online as football fans reacted to the forecast ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Read the post about the AI's prediction below:

Man's 2026 World Cup predictions trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man went viral after correctly predicting several 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches before they were played.

The report highlighted how many of his knockout-stage predictions came true, sparking widespread reactions from football fans who praised his remarkable accuracy and described his forecasts as unbelievable.

Source: Legit.ng