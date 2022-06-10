APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to join him to move the nation forward in 2023

Tinubu after meeting with Governor Dave Umahi promised to get everyone involved in his quest to rescue the nation from further collapse

The national leader's meeting with the governor of Ebonyi state was aimed at addressing pertinent issues that arose from the just concluded presidential primary

On Thursday, June 9, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, paid an unscheduled visit to Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi, The Punch reports.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors in the early hours of Thursday at the Abuja residence Umahi, was part of the moves by the APC flag bearer towards reconciling all the aspirants who contested the party’s ticket with him.

It was also aimed at seeking support and addressing salient issues arising from the just concluded presidential convention.

Bola Tinubu has revealed his plan for Nigerians if elected in 2023. Photo credit: Francis Nwaze

Source: Facebook

Tinubu visit Umahi

The newspaper also reported that the presidential candidate had on Thursday paid a visit to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo earlier.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Asiwaju had earlier visited President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in the Presidential Villa and afterwards decided to make a surprise call on the VP.

He was accompanied by the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A statement was made available to journalists, on Thursday night, by Umahi’s special assistant on strategy, Hon. Chuks Okoh quoted Tinubu as describing the governor as “a dogged fighter who threw in everything during the contest and a man with proven track records and capacity to do well in any position”.

“Umahi has become a rallying point for Igbo integration in the mainstream national politics.

“My administration, when elected, would carry all parts of the country along irrespective of gender, tribe and religion and address issue of marginalisation and all forms of injustices.”

Umahi assured Tinubu of his support

Responding, Governor Umahi who doubles as chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, assured him of his support and that of all members of the APC in the entire region.

Governor Umahi, who had earlier congratulated the APC flag bearer, said:

“The country needs to unite under the party to consolidate on the already achieved success of the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (rted). I have absolute confidence that the country will take a further leap under the leadership of Alhaji Tinubu.”

4 defining moments that won Tinubu APC presidential ticket

Against all odds, Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged the last man standing in what will be described as an intriguing one-week political affair within the ruling All Progressive Congress.

Despite Tinubu's landslide victory, it was not all that an easy affair in the quest to secure the golden ticket to represent the party for the highest political seat for the world's most populous nation and arguably the greatest black nation in the world.

Albeit, there was some determining factor that helped authenticate Tinubu as the elephant in the room. There are eight major reasons why Tinubu had 1,271 votes to defeat 13 fellow presidential aspirants which included the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari congratulates Tinubu on landslide victory

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer in the 2023 elections.

Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, June 8, in Abuja.

The president also thanked the delegates and noted they made the right decision while calling for their unity in the forthcoming polls.

Source: Legit.ng