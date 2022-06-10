Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential aspirant has charged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to be vigilant, strong and united ahead of the 2023 poll

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has urged the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to be strong, united and vigilant.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, revealed Tinubu’s words to the NWC in a statement on Friday, June 10.

Morka added that the team was led by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to Tinubu’s Abuja residence to congratulate him for his victory at the party’s recently concluded special convention.

The Nation reports that Tinubu was quoted as staying strong, united and vigilant is critical to defeating attempts by opposition moles and spies to infiltrate and undermine the party’s cohesion.

The former Lagos state governor was reported to pledge his total commitment to the party to secure victory in the general elections in 2023.

Adamu reveals what NWC will do to ensure Tinubu wins

Adamu on his part, assured Tinubu of the NWC’s resolve and determination to mobilise the leadership and base of the party, to secure a decisive victory for the party in the poll.

The APC and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are the only choices that will ensure a prosperous, economically stable and harmonious Nigeria,” the statement quoted Adamu as saying.

Source: Legit.ng