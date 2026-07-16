Eleven people have died and 19 others were injured after a fire broke out at a foster care facility in Algiers

Firefighters battled the blaze for hours in Mohammadia, an eastern suburb of the capital, as emergency teams rushed to the scene

The tragedy comes amid a heatwave and widespread wildfires across Algeria, with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune calling it a “tragic loss”

Eleven people have died following a fire at a foster care facility in Algiers, the capital of Algeria. The country’s civil protection department confirmed that 19 others were injured in the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Firefighters began tackling the flames at 03:30 local time (04:30 GMT) and were still working more than three hours later when authorities issued an update.

Algiers foster care fire claims eleven lives as emergency crews battle flames. Photo credit: Omer Messinger/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed, and officials have not released the ages of those killed or injured.

Emergency response in Mohammadia

Accoridng to BBC, the fire occurred in Mohammadia, an eastern suburb of Algiers. Ten fire engines and 16 ambulances were deployed to the scene. Authorities also reported that five people with special needs were “taken into care and transported to a safe location” during the emergency.

The tragedy comes as Algeria faces a severe heatwave. According to AFP, nearly 1,000 fires have been recorded across the country in the past week. On Thursday morning alone, the civil protection department reported 115 wildfires within 24 hours.

President and Prime Minister react

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his condolences, describing the incident as a “tragic loss”. Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb visited two hospitals in Algiers to meet survivors of the fire. State media shared an image of Ghrieb beside a child recovering in a hospital bed.

This devastating event highlights the strain Algeria is under as it battles both urban fires and widespread wildfires during extreme heat.

About Algeria

Algeria is the largest country in Africa, located in North Africa with its capital in Algiers. It has a population of over 47 million people and is known for its diverse landscapes, from Mediterranean coastlines to the vast Sahara Desert.

The nation’s economy is driven mainly by oil and natural gas exports, while Arabic and Tamazight are official languages, and French is widely spoken. Algeria gained independence from France on July 5, 1962, after a long war of liberation. Today, it is a semi-presidential republic led by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb.

President Tebboune expresses condolences, calling the incident a tragic loss. Photo credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Heatwave in Europe above 40°C

Legit.ng earleir reported that From Scandinavia to the Alps, Europeans endured sweltering conditions on Saturday, June 27, 2026, as a heatwave linked to dozens of deaths spread east. Temperatures soared above 40°C (104°F), breaking records in several countries.

According to Reuters, scientists stressed that such extremes would have been “virtually impossible without man-made climate change,” noting that night-time temperatures are now 100 times more likely than two decades ago.

In France, dozens of deaths have been linked to the heatwave. Rail travel, power generation, and public events were disrupted, while Italy’s health ministry issued red alerts in 18 cities including Milan, Rome, and Venice.

Source: Legit.ng