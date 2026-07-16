Pastor Enoch Adeboye called on scholars, church leaders and policymakers to develop practical solutions to Nigeria's worsening insecurity at a 2026 conference

Adeboye, represented by Prof. Dele Balogun, delivered his message at the International Conference on African Pentecostalism held at Redemption City, Ogun State

RCCG National Overseer Pastor Sunday Akande urged Pentecostals to actively participate in community development and provide spiritual backing for security personnel

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has called on scholars, policymakers and church leaders to go beyond academic discussions and develop practical solutions to the worsening insecurity challenge in the country.

The cleric, who was represented by Professor Dele Balogun, his special adviser on administration, threw out the challenge during a goodwill message at the 2026 International Conference on African Pentecostalism. The event was held at the Redemption City along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun state on Thursday, July 16.

Pastor Adeboye asks scholars to develop solutions to Nigeria's insecurity Photo Credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the conference was organised by the Redeemed Christian Theological College in conjunction with the Departments of Religious Studies at the University of Ibadan and Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun state. It was themed “African Pentecostalism and the Politics of Insecurity in Nigeria.”

Adeboye on Nigeria's security crisis

In his address at the event, Adeboye noted that the conference was timely, adding that the country was going through a defining moment in its history due to growing insecurity.

He urged delegates to treat the event not as an academic exercise but as a platform for producing implementable recommendations. "I urge us to go beyond scholarly discussions and develop practical, viable solutions that can help reduce — and ultimately overcome — the problem of insecurity in Nigeria," he said, adding that African Pentecostalism "does not merely preach peace or simply spiritualise every issue" but seeks to translate faith into concrete action.

RCCG NO calls for grassroots engagement

Pastor Sunday Akande, the National Overseer of the RCCG, was represented at the conference by Dr Josiah Bolarinwa, former Provost of the college and Assistant Continental Overseer for Research and Development. Akande lamented that insecurity had become so politicised in Nigeria that some individuals outright denied its existence, a denial he argued had helped sustain the crisis.

He called on Pentecostals to complement their spiritual activities with direct involvement in community development and grassroots security initiatives. He also urged churches to provide consistent spiritual support to personnel of the armed forces, the police and other security agencies.

He further argued that in the African context, religion and governance are inherently intertwined, and that efforts to exclude spirituality from public life would ultimately prove counterproductive.

Pastor Adeboye speaks on Nigeria's insecurity challenges Photo Credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Twitter

Adeboye speaks on Trump's administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises.

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng