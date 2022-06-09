Former Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, has disclosed that Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket because of the mud thrown at him

Shettima, who is a senator representing Borno Central says those who thrown the mud at Tinubu are those who could not match his political credential

The strong supporter of Tinubu's presidential ambition then called on the former Lagos state governor not to relax yet as there is more task ahead of 2023

Former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, has revealed what influenced the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shettima said that Tinubu’s promises of better days for Nigerians resonated with party members, stakeholders and delegates that voted at the presidential primary election.

Kashim Shettima having a press conference Source: Kashim Shettima

The former governor added that aside the endorsement from six presidential aspirants, his personality and nationwide acceptance should be credited.

Asiwaju emerged as victor against all odds because you elected to see through the mud thrown at him by those who couldn’t match his political credentials, he said.

Shettima, a top supporter of Tinubu’s presidential ambition, disclosed this in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Thursday, June 9.

Tinubu gathered 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rivals, Rotimi Amaechi, who scored 3116 votes and Yemi Osinbajo who polled 235 votes.

There is more task ahead of you, Shettima tells Tinubu

According to The Punch, the senator representing Borno Central District, told Tinubu that though he had won the APC presidential primary, the former Borno governor had more task ahead of him to win the 2023 general election.

Shettima wrote,

Our victory in the @OfficialAPCNg Presidential primaries is a testament to widespread belief in @officialABAT’s promise of better days by Nigerians across all divides. This is a victory for all of us, for those who defied pedestrian propaganda and falsehoods to stand with the truth

This is the first lap of our race to rekindle your faith in Nigeria and pride in its possibilities in a fast-changing world. Asiwaju emerged as Victor against all odds because you elected to see through the mud thrown at him by those who couldn’t match his political credentials.

The endorsement of Asiwaju by six aspirants even before the election, which he won by a massive landslide, underscored his mass appeal among the esteemed contenders. Thus, we call on them to join us in the second lap of this race. We can’t afford to do so without a united front.

I congratulate you for being a part of this history and doing so without underlining any of the country’s fault-lines. This is the maturity and wisdom we intend to adopt in the coming days to bring you, patriots of a great nation, under one umbrella to market Asiwaju’s ideals.”

