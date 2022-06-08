Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello has rejected the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the presidentila candidate of APC

Governor Bello said the process that brought about the candidacy of Tinubu was faulty and compromised

The 47-year old governor also alleged that there is an elite gang-up against him by northern APC governors

FCT, Abuja - Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation has faulted the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They made this known in a statement on Wednesday, June 8 titled, 'Yahaya Bello remains the hero of the oppressed.'

Governor Bello has expressed reservations about the emergence of Tinubu as APC presidential flagbearer. Photo credit: @OfficialGYBKogi

Source: Twitter

In the statement issued by the group’s spokesman, Yemi Kolapo, and seen by Legit.ng, the exercise was described as a process that was compromised.

Part of the statement read:

“The All Progressives Congress’ presidential primary elections have come and gone. The process was largely peaceful but highly compromised.

“This is however not new in a country where democracy is defined as the government of the oppressors by the oppressors and for the oppressors.

“It is sad to note that those who should know and who many progressives had thought of as leaders with integrity are the ones working against the people they were (s)elected to represent for egocentric reasons.

“In this process, one leader stands out, according to the majority of Nigerians. And that leader is one that has proven to the downtrodden and those regarded as “Nigerians without surnames,” that regardless of agelong intimidation by the elite, the best of our people can stand tall without compromising the values that we should have been known for as a nation.

“That leader, I say with all sense of fairness, is Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello of Kogi state. He is the hero of this process and has made his point loud and clear to the admiration of even his worst enemies.

“If there was a clear, desperate gang-up by northern governors and the leaders of a party against one person, and that person never for once disappointed his teeming supporters but rather fought to the very end, not minding the crooked process, then he should be celebrated by the constituency he represents – the youth.

“A mode of primaries whereby delegates who have largely been pocketed by their paymasters and who defer to the highest bidder are made to choose flagbearers of a political party is as warped as the process itself.

“It is obvious that in a bid to prove that he is not one of them, enemies of this project, Nigeria, went beyond speaking with delegates and oiling their palms to ensure that votes that did not represent Yahaya Bello’s popularity were counted against his name. But they have unwittingly made him the hero of the moment.

“We do not have to talk much but to pray that God Himself would deliver Nigerians from the hands of enemies of democracy. Poverty is a tool they have used for long to keep Nigerians poor. At the right time, however, this jinx must break!”

Source: Legit.ng