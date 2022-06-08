Senator Rochas Okorocha threw a jibe at his co-contestants at the APC presidential primary election in Abuja

Eagles Sqaure - Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha, former Imo state governor, made a damning allegation about his fellow contestants at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election on Tuesday, June 7.

Making his case for the votes of the delegates, Okorocha reminded them he was a billionaire before he came into government.

Senator Okorocha said unlike other aspirants, he made his money before he joined politics. Photo credit: Our Nigeria New Awards

His words:

“Everyone contesting today was made by the government. I made money before office.”

He also thanked God that he was able to attend the exercise, saying if it was done earlier, he would have missed it.

Okorocha said:

“If this convention had taken place on the 30th, I won't have been here because I was somewhere in detention.”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arrested Okorocha in a commando style at his Maitama residence days before the convention.

Okorocha, who also currently represents Imo West Senatorial District at the Nigerian Senate, described himself as the General Commander of Free Education in Nigeria.

Okorocha also warned:

“All these dramatic political jingoism which is going on here. does not address the matter before us. I don't want anyone to step down for me if you can step down the sufferings of Nigeria.

“If we keep doing this politics the same old way, we shall continue to get the same result.”

Okorocha yet to record a single vote as counting continues

Meanwhile, a counting at the Eagles Square, Okorocha is yet to record a single vote as at the time of this report.

The former Imo state governor was expected to pull some weight in the exercise, but it doesn't seem like he is a force to reckon with.

Source: Legit.ng