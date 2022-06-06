Live Updates: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Others Lock Horns in APC Presidential Primary as Delegates Commence Voting
Except another dramatic change happens, Nigerians will not have to wait much longer to know who will emerge as the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate after the primary that will begin in hours.
Before today, Monday, June 6, there have been a lot of underground moves from different power blocs of the party towards picking a consensus candidate despite an agreement that the primary will still be held.
In fact, the journey to the primary has been fraught with battles and even litigations over the number of delegates who will vote at Eagle Square, Abuja, the venue for the primary.
Majorly, the much-awaited primary is a battle for heavyweights like Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.
Although a forum of northern APC governors has pledged their support for the emergence of a southern candidate, some influential persons in the ruling party among who is Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu, have settled for Lawan.
All of these are coinciding with calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to name his anointed successor.
Stay glued to this page to get timely updates on what has been termed the make or mar primary of the APC.
Imo state delegates set for voting
Eighty-one delegates from Imo state have been called upon to prepare for voting at the polling area of the APC presidential primary.
This call from party delegates from Imo state come shortly after their colleagues from Gombe state cast their votes at the voting arena while election committee members observe the process.
After Ekiti, Yobe, delegates from Gombe called to vote
Delegates from Gombe have been called upon to proceed to the voting area to cast their votes.
The Gombe delegates who are 33 in number have already lined up to begin the voting process with various election committee members present at the arena.
Delegates from Ekiti, Yobe casting their votes at the APC presidential primary
Delegates from Ekiti state have been called upon to come forward to cast their votes for their prefered 2023 presidential candidate.
The delegates from Ekiti state are 48 in number.
Shortly after delegates from Ekiti state were called, 51 others from Yobe state were directed to the polling arena to proceed with their voting.
Oyo state delegates begin voting
Delegates from Oyo state have commenced their voting process, they are 99 in number. The voting by this particular set of delegates comes after those from Cross River, Osun, Ogun, Borno and many others had voted.
Voting Continues as 14 APC Aspirants Slug it Out for Party's 2023 Presidential Ticket
Voting by APC delegates at the 2023 party primary election started at about 2 am on Wednesday, June 8.
As of 5 am about 15 states have voted so far since the process started. Some of the states that have voted at the APC presidential primary include Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Borno, Benue, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Niger, Lagos, and Cross Rivers state.
Some delegates from Anambra state have also alleged that there was a change in the list of delegates.
Voting finally begins
Delegates are now getting set to cast their votes.
Buhari speaks
We should not allow PDP to draw our country backward, the president says.
"I enjoin you all to create a level playing field for all aspirants. Follow due process. Vote for a presidential candidate with the best chances," says Buhari.
"Please let us work collectively in the interest of our great party."
'I urge to be magnanimous in victory. We must avoid acrimony," President Muhammadu Buhari tells presidential hopefuls.
Misleading, false messages in circulation debunked
The coordinators of the APC convention have warned of mischievous messages being circulated on a Muslim-Muslim ticket agenda.
Another message is said to be announcing the postponement of the presidential primary.
Vice President Osinbajo speaks
"You cannot wish this country well and vote for someone you do not believe in," Yemi Osinbajo says.
Uju Ohanenye steps down for Tinubu
Uju Ohanenye, the only woman in the race, steps down for Tinubu.
Governor Bello speaks
Yahaya Bello, Kogi state governor, is now addressing delegates.
He says he can defeat Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, in the 2023 election.
"I'm well to build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari. I will defeat Atiku," Governor Bello says.
Nicholas Felix steps down for Osinbajo
Nicholas Felix addresses delegates.
The 40-year-old pastor steps down for Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.
Okorocha speaks
Rochas Okorocha, former Imo state governor, speaks:
"My delegates, the hour has come, the die is cast. You must search your conscience."
Rotimi Amaechi speaks
Amaechi says the delegates should judge him by his work.
"Judge me by my work. Today there is railway from Lagos to Ibadan. Today work is ongoing from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri," says.
I will not step down for anyone, says Bakare
Pastor Tunde Bakare says he is not interested in dropping his presidential ambition.
"I am not here to step down for anyone," he says.
"I respect all aspirants and I have said wonderful things about them, including Bola Tinubu. I am here by the grace of God to step up to the delegates as the 16th president of Nigeria."
Onu says southeast should produce APC presidential ticket
Ogbonnaya Onu, presidential aspirant, is addressing the delegates.
He says a southeasterner should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
His words:
"Everybody in this party knows the role I played in bringing the party to be. Mr President what is important is that we must ensure that justice is upheld. We need someone from the south-east to replace him (Buhari)."
Aspirants step down for Tinubu
Ahead of voting, some presidential aspirants have stepped for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
They are:
- Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti)
- Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa)
- Senator Ibikunle Amosun
- Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs
- Senator Ajayi Borrofice
- Dimeji Bankole.
Fayemi says:
"I have come to a difficult and necessary decision. I am prepared to sacrifice my ambition. I will love to recommend to my delegates and supporters to go for Bola Ahmed Tinubu."
Dave Umahi
The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, speaks to delegates:
"I put myself forward. I have been able to prove that I can do more with little resources."
Ben Ayade speaks
The governor Cross River state, Ben Ayade, speaks.
"Vote for the future of this country and not for the pocket of today," he says.
Senator Borofice speaks
Senator Borofice addresses delegates.
"I have never lost an election as a lawmaker. If you vote for me you will be voting for honor and transparency," Sen. Robert Ajayi Borofice says.
"I am selling myself to delegates. I have never lost an election. I have served three terms in the senate.
"I have the experience and capability. It is time to bring science and technology into the mainstream. Voting for me is voting for integrity," he says.
Ahmed Yerima speaks
Ahmed Yerima, presidential hopeful, mounts the stage to talk about his plans.
His promise:
"We have poverty. Every leader must make sure no Nigerian is hungry. We will also include students loan board."
Ahmad Lawan speaks
Senate President Ahmad Lawan addresses the delegates.
"I am running for president because I believe that this party has been built around ideals that all of us serve," he says.
Tinubu speaking
Bola Tinubu, leading presidential hopeful, has been called to the stage.
Let us honour the promise we made to Nigerians, says Tinubu.
He speaks further:
"For you delegates, this is a heavy responsibility. I know you will meet this duty with the seriousness it deserves.
"I commend the other aspirants for their dignity and zeal for how they have conducted their campaigns.
"We must emerge today a united force. As President Buhari has said, our party's aim is to triumph at the national election."
I am a serious man, says Tinubu
"I have the experience. I am a serious man with a serious purpose. I will use all my abilities to benefit our people. I constructed a formidable political structure. I am capable and worthy," the former Lagos governor says.
Entertainment
Some entertaining time.
23 presidential aspirants to address delegates, other APC members
Despite the reports of stepping down and pruning of list, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and one of the MCs, announced that 23 aspirants are to contest the primaries.
"The 23 aspirants will take turns to speak to delegates on why they should be elected as the standard bearer of the APC," she says.
Governor Atiku Bagudu speaks
The chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, speaks.
He reels out the voting process.
"Delegates will be allowed to vote after accreditation. There are 20 ballot boxes. Delegates should ensure that their name is clearly written to avoid confusion."
"The electoral act has provided for fewer delegates which we hope will make the process easier," he says.
"Delegates will be allowed to vote after accreditation. There are 20 ballot boxes. Delegates should ensure that their name is clearly written to avoid confusion."
Senator Omisore speaks
The national secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, addresses the convention.
Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman, speaks
Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC, currently giving his speech.
He says the convention marks the beginning of the healing process for the party.
His words:
"I'm glad to see that the healing process has just begun.. things are not falling apart. Things are holding up.
"The contest for protest in all political parties have heated the polity... truth is the first causality in this contest as seen in the media. Blatant lies lead political discourse.
"Let me salute President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership."
Hope Uzodimma addresses convention
Hope Uzodimma, Imo governor and chairman of the convention committee, gives welcome remarks.
He thanks Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman, for finding him worthy to chair the convention.
"We (APC) have always proven our opposition wrong... we are guided by the rule of law.
"Let all of us be loyal and su*bmissive to the supremacy of this matter," he says.
President Muhammadu Buhari finally arrives
Finally, President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived. The convention starts soon.
The national anthem is being recited.
Tinubu, Osinbajo arrive
The vice president of Nigeria and one of the presidential aspirants, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has arrived.
The national leader of the APC who is also contesting for the ticket, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is also now present at the venue.
Ahmad Lawan arrives
The president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan arrives. Lawan is one of the presidential aspirants.
The APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, had earlier announced Lawan as the consensus aspirant.
Former minister speaks
Adebayo Shittu, a former minister of communication, says the APC must pick a strong candidate to face the PDP flagbearer.
He says he's in support of the pruning of the number of APC contenders.
"It is not about the more the merrier, it is about the fewer the better. The PDP has given us a challenge, we must also bring our best," he said.
Rotimi Amaechi arrives
One of the APC presidential aspirants, Rotimi Amaechi, has arrived Eagle Square.
Adams Oshiomole arrives
Former APC chairman, Adams Oshiomole storms Eagle Square.
Lai Mohammed arrives
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed arrives APC convention venue.
More photos from the convention
APC looks all set for the much anticipated presidential primaries. Polling tents and podium are all set to conduct the primaries.
Babachir David Lawal, former SGF, arrives
Babachir David Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation arrives Eagle Square.
Umaru Tanko Al-Makura arrives
Former Nasarawa State Governor and serving senator, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura arrives APC convention ground at Eagle Square, Abuja.
Governor Yahaya Bello arrives Eagle Square
Self-styled youth president and governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello arrives APC convention ground.
Attempt to compromise the delegates’ list in favour of Senate President Ahmad Lawan
According the Cable, there is an attempt to compromise the delegates’ list in favour of Senate President Ahmad Lawan.
A source was quoted to have said:
“The secretary of the accreditation committee, Senator Gumel, a personal assistant to Lawan. Orji Kalu, senate whip, and Hope Uzodimma, are also working to ensure that only delegates that will vote Lawan will get into Eagle Square.”
Controversy hits APC presidential primary
There is controversy over an alleged attempt to replace the ad hoc staff for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election.
Some youths were trained for the special convention, only to be replaced on Tuesday.
But Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun state, reportedly intervened and resolved the matter.
APC brooms selling for N500
Business is booming outside the Eagle's Square with APC brooms selling for N500.
APC presidential primary: Voting starts at 6pm — and winner to be announced by 10pm
Voting to elect the presidential standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will commence today by 6pm at the party’s national convention.
The APC national convention to elect its presidential standard-bearer is scheduled to officially commence at 10am on Tuesday.
The venue of the APC national convention is the Eagle Square, Abuja.
Delegates from the 36 states and the FCT are expected to arrive at the venue between 10am and 1pm.
According to the timetable of the convention released by the party, the address of welcome will be delivered by Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s national chairman at 3:40pm.
The presidential hopefuls will be allowed to deliver their remarks between 4:45pm and 5:45pm.
After that, President Muhammadu Buhari will deliver his speech at 5:45pm.
The delegates will start voting from 6pm to 9pm, while the result will be announced at 10pm.
Accreditation of delegates begins at ICC
Accreditation of delegates for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) special convention and presidential primary is ongoing at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.
Delegates were driven into the accreditation centre in designated buses.
This was confirmed by Governor Dapo Abiodun via his Twitter page on Tuesday, June 7.
He wrote:
"As we speak, delegates are successfully being accredited for the All Progressives Congress, APC's Presidential Primary and Extraordinary National Convention at the International Conference Centre, Abuja."
APC primary: Kwara delegates warming up for Tinubu
There is excitement among Kwara State delegates about the proposal by the governors that five should contest the primary.
The delegates, who are rooting for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, reiterated their commitment to the aspiration of the former Lagos State governor.
A delegate said:
”May Allah bless our indefatigable governor, AbdulRasaq, who is not a noise maker. Under his leadership and direction, we are supporting our highly esteemed National Leader, who has been preaching peace and reconciliation in Kwara. He loves us. We are going to Eagle Square to pay him back with love. May Allah bless our governor. May Allah bless Asiwaju.”
NWC backs APC Northern Govs on power shift
Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) has backed the northern APC governors on power shift to the south.
New Important Developments You Should Know About
- Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman announces Senate president Ahmad Lawan as the party's consensus aspirant
- He claims that he arrived at the choice following his consultations with President Buhari
- The National Working Committee (NWC), however, rejected the move and insists that other aspirants must be given a level playing ground at the primaries
- Northern governors reject Lawan as consensus aspirant and insists a southerner should get the APC presidential ticket
- Countering Senator Adamu's claim, President Buhari denies endorsing any aspirant, saying there will be no imposition of candidate
Atiku seen in Tinubu's campaign banner at APC primary venue
One of the campaign banners of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a topmost presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has a cartoon representation of Atiku Abubakr, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In the banner, Atiku was seen lying flat on the ground having been knocked down by Tinubu in a boxing competition, a metaphor for the 2023 presidential election.
Atiku was also represented as having lost one of his teeth from Tinubu's punch.
The banner goes with this caption: Dear Delegates, Vote Asiwaju, the man with the knockout punch.
At the venue, posters of other APC aspirants like VP Osinbajo, Governor Bello of Kogi, and Godswill Akpabio were also displayed.
Heavy Security at Eagles Square
In a bid to avert any form of violence and chaos, armed policemen on Monday, June 6, took over the entire environs of the venue for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Photos of the security men around the venue were shared by Daily Trust via Twitter.