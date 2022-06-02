Senator Rochas Okorocha has boasted that he would defeat Atiku Abubakar if he is elected as the APC presidential ticket

Giving reasons for his stance, the former governor of Imo state said he is the darling of northern Nigeria

Okorocha, 59, has been a member of Action Alliance which he formed, ANPP, APGA, PDP and now APC

FCT, Abuja - Former Imo state governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has boasted that he would defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) candidate, Atiku Abubakar if given his party’s ticket.

According to him, the APC needed a candidate that could poll substantial votes in northern Nigeria to win the 2023 presidential election.

Senator Okorocha said he will defeat Atiku if he emerges as APC presidential candidate. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

The lawmaker said that he remained the only aspirant with a nationwide acceptance within the ruling party.

Speaking while appearing on a political program on Arise Television, Okorocha said his popularity and goodwill in the northern part of the country, considered the PDP candidate’s stronghold puts him at advantage over other APC aspirants.

His words:

“I am more acceptable in the north than any of the aspirants. I am the darling of the north. I have a cordial relationship with the north. In the north, I saw their children that were not going to school and I provided free education for them.

“Some people believe that if I am elected president that power is still in the north because of my close relationship with the north.”

He stressed that he will defeat Atiku in his home state, Adamawa, saying he has impacted lives in the state of the PDP’s candidate.

Okorocha added:

“If I run for election in Adamawa state today, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will sweat to defeat me because I can show what I did in Adamawa state. I challenge everyone to show what they have done in other parts of the country outside their region.”

