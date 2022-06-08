Nigeria's number two citizen, VP Yemi Osinbajo, has left Eagle Square when the APC primary is yet to be over

The vice president, it has been claimed, departed the venue of the presidential primary because he felt there is no hope for him winning the election

At the moment, ballot sorting is ongoing by the officials of the APC is ongoing to be followed by vote counting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday, June 8, departed Eagle Square, Abuja, the venue of the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) foreseeing his ambition to become President Muhammadu Buhari's successor will not see the light of day, PM News reports.

Although the Nigerian vice president was rated among Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's top opponents in the primary, unfolding events at the elections are indicating that his presidential ambition for 2023 will go nowhere.

Osinbajo's departure from the venue is coming at a time when the votes cast by APC delegates are yet to be counted.

Peter Obi reacts to ongoing APC presidential primary, speaks directly to Nigerian youths

Meanwhile, as the 2023 presidential primary of the ruling APC was ongoing, the flagbearer of the Labour Party Peter Obi had sent a piece of advice to Nigerian youth.

Obi in a tweet posted on his personal Twitter page called on youths to ensure that they are listening to aspirants of the ruling APC.

He also urged the Nigerian youths to make effort to critically think and ask the aspirants who were given an opportunity on the platform of the primary to sell themselves what they can offer to the people tomorrow after spending seven years in office.

He said:

"Dear Nigerian Youths, as you listen to the aspirants of the ruling party jostle for their party's ticket, think and ask if they can offer tomorrow what they could not provide in seven years; and if you are doing better than you were seven years ago."

