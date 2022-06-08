There are indications that most of the APC delegates at the presidential primary voted for Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As it stands, not less than two ballot boxes have been sorted and Tinubu is taking an early lead over other aspirants

While organisers of the APC primary sorted the boxes, Jagaban's name was heard more than other hopefuls

Eagle Square, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, June 7, is said to have jumped into an early lead in the All Progressives Congress, (APC) presidential primary.

This welcome news for the former Lagos governor is coming while the sorting of ballots is still ongoing organisers of the primary election at Eagle Square, Abuja, Vanguard reports.

Tinubu is taking an early lead in the primary

The APC national leader's name was mentioned more than his opponents while officials who conducted the voting exercise sorted two ballot boxes.

Tinubu's clear coast for victory in the election is not strange as not less than six presidential aspirants stepped down for him before the voting began.

