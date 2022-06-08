The presidential aspirant for the Labour Party has given deep-rooted advice to youths across Nigeria

Peter Obi urged the youths to ensure that ask critical questions about the aspirations of presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress who could not deliver development, security to Nigerians in seven years

The 2023 hopeful made the remarks following the ongoing APC presidential primary at the Eagle Square, Abuja

As the 2023 presidential primary of the ruling, All Progressives Congress (APC) is ongoing, the flagbearer of the Labour Party Peter Obi has sent a piece of advice to Nigerian youth.

Obi in a tweet posted on his personal Twitter page called on youths to ensure that they are listening to aspirants of the ruling APC.

Peter Obi has called on Nigerian youths to ensure they ask aspirants of the APC critical questions about the challenges faced in Nigeria.

Source: UGC

He also urged the Nigerian youths to make effort to critically think and ask the aspirants who were given an opportunity on the platform of the primary to sell themselves what they can offer to the people tomorrow after spending seven years in office.

His words:

"Dear Nigerian Youths, as you listen to the aspirants of the ruling party jostle for their party's ticket, think and ask if they can offer tomorrow what they could not provide in seven years; and if you are doing better than you were seven years ago."

