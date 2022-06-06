An analytical report by The Nation has tipped Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for Tuesday, June 7, in Abuja.

According to the report, Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, has a nationwide recognition, reach, structure, support, endorsements, mass appeal, track record, and rich experience in both the private and public sectors.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu tipped to win the APC presidential primaries. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu who co-founded the APC along with President Buhari and other stakeholders has also mentored politicians across the country, many of who became governors, senators, and House of Representatives members, among others.

The APC leader is also said to have the backing of more governors than his rivals. This is projected to give him an edge over others as governors have a huge influence on the delegates who will be voting at the primaries.

Below is the number of states Tinubu and other aspirants are projected to win:

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Kano Lagos Oyo Borno Sokoto Bauchi Osun Benue Ondo Edo Katsina Gombe Niger Kaduna Zamfara Adamawa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Ogun Nasarawa.

Yahaya Bello

Kogi

Rotimi Amaechi

Rivers Plateau

Senate president Ahmad Lawan

Yobe Kebbi (strong) Abia Imo Ebonyi Anambra Enugu

Kayode Fayemi

Ekiti Jigawa Kebbi (partially)

Godswill Akpabio

Akwa Ibom

Ben Ayade

Cross River

Undecided states

Delta Bayelsa

Buhari approved Lawan as consensus APC candidate? President finally speaks

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said there will be no imposition of a presidential candidate on the APC for the 2023 elections.

A statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, indicates Buhari said this on Monday, June 6, at a meeting with APC governors from the northern region.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman, had announced Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the party’s consensus candidate. He claimed he arrived at Lawan's choice based on his consultations with President Buhari. The president has, however, said he has “anointed no one”, adding that the choice of party members must be respected.

Ken Nnamani withdraws from APC presidential race

In another related development, Ken Nnamani, a former Senate president, has withdrawn from the race to clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling APC.

The former lawmaker announced his withdrawal during a meeting with journalists in Abuja on Monday, June 6.

“In the present circumstances, it does not make any sense for me to continue in the race as I have not had the opportunity to market my profile and ideas to the delegates of our party in a manner that allow for deliberation and introspection," he said.

Source: Legit.ng