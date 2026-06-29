APC Primaries: Analyst Speaks on Ruling Party's Internal Drama

Controversies surround APC primaries, with many members rejecting the results

Under the APC, over 70 out of 330 legislators may not return for the 2027 elections

Political expert, Olajumoke Victor, highlighted challenges in APC's internal democracy and transparency issues

The primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have continued to generate controversies following the outcome of the poll, as many people have rejected the results.

No less than 70 of the 330 senators and House of Representatives members currently in the National Assembly will not return in the 2027 elections. This comes even as the final results of the National Assembly primaries of the ruling APC are yet to be released.

Analyst speaks on APC primaries and controversies Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC lawmakers who lost at primaries

Currently, the APC has 242 House of Reps members and 88 senators, and most of them were seeking re-election, including a popularly known Okada rider, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party to represent the Kaura Constituency in Kaduna, but joined the APC after his inauguration. He recently topped the list of legislators who will not be re-elected after the APC disqualified him during the screening.

Also, they cannot pursue their ambitions on another platform because of the newly signed Electoral Act and guidelines, as the deadline for switching party membership ended on May 10.

Speaking with Legit.ng on the outcome of the primary, Olajumoke Victor, a political commentator, noted that the outcome of the primaries was with expected outcomes and surprising results.

Victor noted that though the APC has strongly defended the exercise, aspirants and their supporters have consistently complained about the inconsistency and lack of transparency in the process. He added that such development cannot be overlooked in political contests.

Analyst speaks on APC primaries

The analyst explained that the APC primaries were a reflection of the challenges and strength of internal democracy. He noted that the chances of the APC would be determined by its ability to reconcile aggrieved members and make them unite behind the agreed candidate.

His statement reads in part:

"The APC primaries produced a mix of expected victories and surprising outcomes across different states. While the party leadership has largely defended the process, some aspirants and their supporters have expressed dissatisfaction, alleging irregularities and lack of transparency in certain areas. Such disputes are not uncommon in highly competitive political contests.

"My view is that the primaries reflected both the strength and challenges of internal party democracy. The ability of the party to reconcile aggrieved members and unite behind its candidates will play a significant role in determining its strength ahead of future elections."

Analyst reacts to APC primary outcomes Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Presidency reacts to Obi's call

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency disclosed that the NDC 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was ignorant about the power-generating capacity of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made the claim while responding to Obi's criticism of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Onanuga, the problem of Nigeria's electricity is not a shortage of gas, while disclosing the actual headache of Tinubu's administration.

Source: Legit.ng