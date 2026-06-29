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Nigerian Lady Recounts Family’s Heartbreaking Experience in Kidnapper’s Den For 8 Days, Many React
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Nigerian Lady Recounts Family’s Heartbreaking Experience in Kidnapper’s Den For 8 Days, Many React

by  Victoria Nwahiri
1 min read

A Nigerian lady recounted how her family was kidnapped while coming from her grandfather’s burial in Kogi State.

She shared how her mum died in her presence in captivity.

Watch her video below:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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