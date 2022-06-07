Out of the 23 APC presidential aspirants battling for the ticket, five of them have been presented to the party for the primary

The selection, which included Bola Tinubu, VP Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Dave Umahi, Governor Kayode Fayemi, and Rotimi Amaechi was made by APC northern governors and NWC

The five aspirants are to consult among themselves and come up with a consensus candidate for the party

All Progressives Congress (APC) northern governors and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) have proposed five presidential aspirants to participate at the primary on Tuesday, June 7.

According to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau (who is the chairman o the northern APC governors' forum) the dying-minute decision was made in the early hours of Tuesday, Vanguard reports.

The number of APC presidential aspirants has been pruned to five (Photo: @tsg2023, @ProfOsinbajo, @ChibuikeAmaechi, @realdaveumahi)

Source: Twitter

Governor Lalong gave the name of the aspirants as follows:

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; Governors Dave Umahi, Governor Kayode Fayemi, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This invariably means that Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who was announced by the ruling party's national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, as the consensus candidate, has been dropped.

The Plateau governor, however, noted that other aspirants who may be at odds with the plan are free to contest at the primary.

In a publication by The Nation, Lalong was quoted to have explained that the five aspirants were also advised to discuss among themselves and agree on one candidate.

Speaking further, he made it clear that the list is not a decision, but a suggestion to the party as advised by President Muhammadu Buhari.

I see danger: Ayo Fayose writes Tinubu, reminds him of how Abiola, Awolowo were treated

An open letter had been written to Bola Tinubu, former Lagos governor. The letter was written by Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti.

In the letter posted on Twitter, on Monday, June 6, Fayose said his views are from the perspective of a Yoruba man and not as a politician. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/nigeria/1473317-i-danger-ayo-fayose-writes-tinubu-reminds-abiola-awolowo-treated/

Fayose said the All Progressives Congress (APC) leading presidential aspirant is swimming against the tide of the cabals in his party.

Source: Legit.ng