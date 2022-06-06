Senator Ken Nnamani will no longer be contesting the APC presidential ticket at the primaries slated to hold on Tuesday, June 6

The former president of the Senate made the expected announcement on Monday, June 6, in the FCT, Abuja

Nnamani's withdrawal from the race comes amidst the controversial announcement of Ahmed Lawan as the APC's consensus presidential aspirant

FCT, Abuja - Ken Nnamani, a former Senate president, has withdrawn from the race to clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former lawmaker announced his withdrawal during a meeting with journalists in Abuja on Monday, June 6, TheCable reported.

Senator Ken Nnamani is no longer aspiring to clinch the APC presidential ticket. Photo credit: Senator Ken Nnamani, GCON

Source: Facebook

He said:

“In the present circumstances, it does not make any sense for me to continue in the race as I have not had the opportunity to market my profile and ideas to the delegates of our party in a manner that allow for deliberation and introspection.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Therefore, I discontinue my aspiration and wish the party successful primary and unity of purpose so that we can win the 2023 general elections.

“I will continue to engage with the party and its leadership to make sure that the ideas and values that I cherish and propagate find strong footing in the party administration and in public leadership after election.”

APC national chairman Adamu announces party's consensus candidate

Legit.ng notes that Nnamani's statement comes amidst Senator Abdullahi Adamu's announcement of Senate President Ahmed Lawan as the APC consensus presidential aspirant.

The national chairman of the APC chairman was reported to have made the announcement at the meeting of National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday, June 6, in Abuja.

Adamu allegedly told the NWC that he arrived at the choice of Lawan after consultation with President Muhammadu Buhari.

APC presidential primary: There shall be no imposition, says Buhari

Contrary to Senator Adamu's claim, President Buhari has said there will be no imposition of presidential candidate on the APC for the 2023 elections.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari said this at the meeting with APC governors from the northern region.

The president reiterated he has “anointed no one”, adding that the choice of party members must be respected.

Source: Legit.ng