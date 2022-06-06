The Abdullahi Adamu-led administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have started what will snowball into a massive crisis by choosing Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the ruling party's consensus candidate hours before the primary.

This decision, no doubt, has sent shock waves to the camp of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a topmost contender for the APC presidential ticket.

But the resolve which was made during a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja on Monday, June 6, may have been influenced by some crucial considerations related to the 2023 general elections and the party's chances of victory.

Fear of Atiku and Tinubu's Abeokuta comments are some reasons for Jagaban's woes (Photo: Bola Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

Below are some of the reasons that possibly led the leadership of the APC to adopt Lawan as the flagbearer.

1. Atiku factor

After the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, the saying that the fear of the former vice president is the beginning of wisdom for the APC went viral.

This is a fact, considering Atiku's influence in the north, a region that majorly decides where the pendulum in national elections will swing because of its population.

The APC is very careful not to make the mistake of picking a candidate who cannot match Atiku in terms of strength and influence in the north. For this, Lawan comes to mind as a fitting opponent.

2. Tinubu's alleged arrogance

Although he later claimed that his popular Abeokuta comments were misunderstood, Tinubu went down in the estimation of some persons who believe he is the best aspirant to clinch the ticket thanks to his tongue.

His utterance concerning President Buhari's election victory in 2015 among others came across to many as careless boasting at a critical time that required carefulness.

In fact, Adamu later pointed out that the party may have to punish Jagaban for his remarks. Well, whether Nigerians are willing to infer that the latest decision of APC may just be connected to Adamu's position on Tinubu's speech or not, one fact remains: Jagaban is most possibly regretting ever saying what he did.

3. The dirty game

Dirtiness and politics are synonymous and those who are ready to soil their fingers go very far in the game.

A lot of calculations and interests are being considered at the moment and in the filthy affairs of politics, interest is the paramount focus and goal, not necessarily loyalty as some hypocritically profess.

Bottom line, Tinubu has to be a man and a half to emerge the winner at the end of the primary. He has been boxed into a terrible corner.

The political mathematician must find the best formula to undo the current odds against him.

Source: Legit.ng