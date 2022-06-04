The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said the party may punish Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the party, over his comment “against” President Muhammadu Buhari.

When he visited Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Wednesday, Tinubu told delegates of the ruling party that without him, Buhari would not have been president.

He said after three election loses, Buhari wept and said he would not contest again, but he (Tinubu) went to Katsina and asked Buhari to run again and that he would win because he and others were on the president’s side.

The comment had sparked negative reactions across the country, with many accusing Tinubu of likening himself to God.

Briefing newsmen at the APC headquarters in Abuja on Saturday, Adamu said, “We may punish him (Tinubu) for his utterances against the President.”

Adamu also said no presidential aspirant had been disqualified from contesting at the party’s presidential primary slated for Monday.

Details later…

Source: Legit.ng