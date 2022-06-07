All roads lead to the Eagle Square today as the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will be electing its flag bearer for the 2023 general election

Bola Ahmed Tinubu going by all statistics seems to be in the forefront of securing a landslide victory

The APC stalwart has got the support of delegates from the major states with the highest number of delegates

All is looking set for the most anticipated presidential primaries as the ruling party is still in search of a bannerman who will lead the party into the 2023 general elections.

However, a series of permutations are underway in a bid to select who will be the candidate of the APC for the presidential polls in 2023.

All available statistics seem to be in favor of Bola Tinubu at present as he has been tipped as the main man for APC by political pundits. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Political pundits and analysts have tagged some aspirants as the contenders, while others as pretenders. On the lips of most, politically interested Nigerians are the likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi, and most recently Ahmed Lawan.

However, there seems to be an aspirant on the lips of everyone, and going by popular opinion he is most likely to go home with the golden ticket. He is no other than Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In this piece, Legit.ng will reel out some defining factors that will prove to be the catalysts that will secure Bola Tinubu the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). Here are the three major reasons why Tinubu is in a pole position to win.

Numbers

A recent report by the Daily Trust newspaper puts Tinubu ahead of the pack. It is believed that Jagaban as he is fondly called has the support and confidence of more states in the country than any other aspirants.

According to the report, Tinubu has the support of at least 16 states whose delegates are willing to confer their trust and confidence.

Meanwhile, it is evident that some governors have publicly declared their support for him, pledging their allegiance in support of his presidential ambition.

In an earlier article by Legit.ng, three governors were listed to have publicly declared their support for the APC stalwart.

These governors include, Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos state, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and Governor Sani Bello of Niger state. These names are no surprise in the list as they have clearly championed his ambition since he first made his declaration to run for the presidency.

Meanwhile, in consolidation of Daily Trust which states that Tinubu has 16 states in the bag already, a tweet by former lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin further confirmed the report.

The tweet reads:

"14 Governors in and 4 in talks. 26 state Chairmen in. We will not attack or stop anybody from contesting.We exercising our right of choice by promoting Alhaji Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Do same for yours PLS. We will remain gracious and our doors open now and after the victories"

It is believed that Tinubu is likely to win votes in stated like Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Borno, Sokoto, Lagos, Osun, Niger, Adamawa, Bauchi, Ondo, Kwara, Benue, Edo, Delta and Zamfara.

Key states

Secondly, it is important to not that for an aspirant or candidate to win an election in Nigeria, he or she must ensure to have gotten the support of the major states who is likely to help clinch the victory.

Going by this popular strategy, Tinubu is well over board to win the major states which is also listed in the 16 states pitching their tents with him.

These states include; Lagos state, Kano state, Kaduna, Katsina, and Osun.

Divided votes

Reports has it that 13 northern governors pushing for return of the presidency to the southern region of the country.

Going by the turn of events at the moment, eleven of those 13 governors are said to be rooting for the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and they also include governors from the states with the highest number of delegates, Daily Trust reported.

What these means is that Tinubu already has an undisputed voting advantage in the major states while votes from other states will be shared amongst other aspirants.

For example, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo without a doubt have the support of (Ogun & Nasarawa), Lawan (Yobe and Imo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti and Anambra) and Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers and Plateau).

Meanwhile other aspirants billed to win delegates votes are those who will win only in their states. They are Kogi’s Yahaya Bello, Cross River’s Ben Ayade, former Akwa Ibom Governor, Godswill Akpabio and former Minister of Science and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu.

Going by this simple arithmetical analogy, it is only safe to say Tinubu is clear favourite if the APC primary election heads to the ballot.

APC primary: VP Osinbajo, Tinubu unwilling to shift ground

In another development, it is believed that the consensus attempt of southwest leaders and APC chieftains has failed.

Reports confirmed that the two front runners, VP Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu refused to reach a compromise.

As it stands, the APC will most likely be heading to the polls in deciding who wields the torch of authority to represent the party at the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng