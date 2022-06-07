The All Progressives Congress (APC) is, on paper, the favourite to win the 2023 presidential election — by virtual of being the ruling party. That is why utmost attention was paid to those who bought the presidential nomination forms despite the N100 million price tag.

It was initially presumed that the party would zone its presidential ticket to the south, but Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman, has been foot-dragging.

On Monday, he announced Ahmad Lawan, the senate president, as the consensus candidate but this was immediately opposed by members of the national working committee and the party’s governors.

AHMED BOLA TINUBU

If the primary will be without external intervention, Tinubu is the man to beat. This is because of his political structure and war chest. He was the first in APC to openly declare his presidential interest, which he said had been his “lifetime ambition”. He also started reaching out to delegates earlier than the others and covered more grounds than the rest, although questions are still being asked about his health and the possibility of a Muslim-Muslim ticket if he wins.

AS THINGS STAND: TheCable projects that Tinubu will win the APC presidential primary. He enjoys massive support in a number of states with high number of delegates, particularly in the north, largely because he has been building the support base for years. The caveat, though, is that Buhari may use his political capital to sway a number of governors to support someone else.

CHIBUIKE ROTIMI AMAECHI

The former minister of transportation has a significant political network — dating back to his days as a speaker and governor. He was chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF). Many would argue that he is the strongest challenger Tinubu faces. With a heavy war chest, he is not lacking in the resources needed to prosecute a campaign. As one of the closest persons to Buhari and one who always gets what he wants, Amaechi has a good chance either in the ballot or by consensus.

AS THINGS STAND: TheCable projects that in an unrestricted contest, Amaechi will pursue Tinubu to the finishing line, although the former governor of Lagos enjoys the advantage of a broader base. APC is not that strong in the south-south and this may be used against Amaechi.

OLUYEMI OLULEKE OSINBAJO

If the APC presidential primary were to be a general election, the vice-president will most likely win. Many on the streets see him as someone who connects with them. He is there with the people when there is a gas explosion, or an attack on a train, or a gruesome murder. Many in the offices believe he represents a different kind of Nigerian leader — well educated, suave and hands on. Osinbajo has also revved up his campaign in the last few weeks and has garnered more support in the process. Many are, however, accusing him of being a religious bigot, an allegation he has always denied.

AS THINGS STAND: TheCable projects that Osinbajo’s best chance of winning is for him to be endorsed by Buhari. He has improved on his support base in the run-down to the primary election but it is not significant enough to swing things his way.

Source: Legit.ng