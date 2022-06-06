Dr. Kayode Ajulo has commended northern APC governors for insisting on power shift to southern Nigeria

The renowned lawyer stated that the development will enhance fairness and equity in the country henceforth

The constitutional lawyer also advised all the southern presidential aspirants in the party to step down for VP Yemi Osinbajo

FCT, Abuja - A renowned lawyer and convener, Progressive Lawyers For Osinbajo, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has commended the resolution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and other party leaders from northern Nigeria that the presidential ticket of the APC be zoned to the south.

Ajulo described this development as a step towards the realization of a Nigeria devoid of tribal, religious, and cultural differences, and where fairness and equity can reign supreme.

He also said the gesture will engender a long-lasting social integration between the two regions, capable to lead the country to the path of sustainable development.

The ex-national secretary of the Labour Party made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, June 6 in Abuja.

Part of the statement read:

“I sincerely salute the courage of the northern governors who deemed it fit to make this historic decision at this curial time in our national polity in the interest of equity and fairness within the two regions of the country. This singular act will further reinforce the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“I appreciate the show of patriotism for championing this course of fairness. History will be kind to all of them.”

Ajulo also applauded the APC leaders in the southwest especially the chairman, Southern Nigeria Governors' Forum, and governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu for his roles.

He said Akeredolu displayed the capacity of a leader with purpose, stressing that:

“Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, displayed some enviable levels of uncommon courage by being consistent in his unfading agitation for a southern presidency come 2023 and achieving it.

“I personally love his display of purposeful leadership by rallying his brother governors from the south to rob minds with their northern counterparts to achieve this great feat.”

In the same vein, the constitutional lawyer urged the aspirants of the APC from the south to unanimously support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the consensus candidate.

He said Osinbajo as a candidate is an automatic win for the APC in 2023.

His words:

“Prof. Yemi Osibanjo has been vice president for the past seven years and he is dutifully involved in the running of the government. He knows the programmes to sustain and those that need improvement.

“He has virtually traversed all the states of the federation and has pure knowledge of their various needs. This will make it easy for his government to find stability which is likely to be the opposite if the south has to pick a fresher.”

