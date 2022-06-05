The national president of southern youths development forum Inc, an umbrella of several youth groups in southern Nigeria, Pastor Bassey James, has appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, the northern APC governors and others stakeholders for unanimously supporting power shift to the south.

In statement issued in Lagos after an emergency meeting of leaders of the group which was attended by some key coordinators from southeast, southwest and southsouth.

According to them, Mr president has demonstrated that he is a nationalist and a father who believe in the unity and togetherness of the country.

James said:

"President Buhari's recent declaration is an indication that he believes in a United Nigeria, and that he is also committed to sustainable peace, progress of the entire nation. Southern Nigeria will never forget this gesture.

The group equally condemned in strong term the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, PDP is insensitive to Nigerians, and southern Nigeria in particular.

He said:

How can PDP explain that after 8 years of power in the north that power shift to the south is not important?"

James argued that the PDP should have considered the two governors from the southsouth or others from south east who contested in the primaries.

Praising the president further, he added:

"The entire southern Nigeria is jubilating, the heroes of democracy is Mr President, the northerners and men and women of good conscience.

"I have directed that all the coordinators, chapter leaders and all the youth groups under us to pray and support Mr President, and should begin the process reaching out to others and also to sensitise our followers to collect PVC because 2023 a southern president will be sworn into office.

He added that "a nation wide consultations will commence from Abuja which will see us meet the northern youth groups, and other regional leaders.

He also appealed to the candidate that will emerge to ensure he build on the unity of the country and should carry every part of Nigeria as one.

Youth leaders in the meeting include Pastor Bassey James, Elder Uche Bren, Abiodun Adekambe and Esther Esther.

Source: Legit.ng