Eleven governors from the north have been accused of moves to sabotage all the residents in the region

The allegation was made by the Northern Elders Conscience after the governors had suggested that the 2023 presidency be zoned to the south

According to group, zoning negates the standard norms of democracy and delegates of the party should be allowed to elect a candidate

The Northern Elders Conscience (NEC) on Sunday, June 5, rejected the call by 11 northern governors for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone its presidential ticket to the southern part of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the chairman of NEC, Sabo Mohammed, the group described the northern governors as traitors who have sold the future of the region for their selfish interests.

Earlier, there was a discussion on transferring power to the southern part of the country at a meeting of the governors on Saturday, June 4, night in Abuja.

Northern governors have been accused of planning to sabotage the region. Photo: The Cable

The northern governors also asked aspirants from the region to withdraw.

Among the governors who signed a communique issued after the meeting are Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state; Abubakar Bello, Niger; Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa; Umara Zulum, Borno; Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna; Muhammad Yahaya, Gombe; and Bello Matawalle, Zamfara state.

Others are Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Umar Ganduje, Kano; Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state and former Governor of Sokoto state, Aliyu Wamakko.

Governors cannot decide for the entire northern region

However, rejecting this stance, the northern elders said the governors cannot decide for the entire region where the seat of the president for 2023 should be zoned.

According to Mohammed, zoning negates the standard norms of democracy, noting that delegates should be allowed to pick candidates of their choice.

He said northerners have equal rights as their southern counterparts and it will be unfair to force qualified aspirants to withdraw all because of their own ambition.

His words:

“Candidates should be allowed to contest elections on the basis of merit and their competence. Merit should be the yardstick to get the country’s next president, the position should be open to standard norms of the democratic process."

"The fundamental rights of all political parties to field candidates of their choices, and the right of voters to freely exercise choices over who leads them cannot be compromised."

“Northerners have equal rights to aspire to all offices, but they must raise competence, evidence of personal integrity and commitments to the rule of law above all other considerations."

He further noted that the desperate condition of the economic existence of most northerners poses additional threats to security and the democratic process.

The group also urged the governors to avoid pushing the population into deeper poverty and desperation with challenging economic policies and a lack of empathy.

Mohammed concluded:

"Government, at all levels, should consider a form of the structured welfare system to alleviate poverty in the populace.”

