Delegates of the APC have been advised to vote for Alhaji Yahaya Bello at the forthcoming presidential primary of the party

The advice was given by the deputy governor of Kogi state, Chief Edward David Onoja in an open letter

Onoja also listed some qualities the APC presidential candidate should possess, saying Governor Bello has such attributes

FCT, Abuja - Chief Edward Onoja, the deputy governor of Kogi state, has appealed to delegates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to vote for his boss, Alhaji Yahaya Bello at the forthcoming presidential primary of the party.

Onoja made the appeal in an open letter addressed to the delegates and seen by Legit.ng.

Kogi Deputy Governor Edward Onoja has asked APC delegates to support Alhaji Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Source: Facebook

Part of the letter read:

“Dear special delegates, when the time comes to choose the flagbearer of our great party and the next president of Nigeria from amongst the very best of the best that Nigeria and the APC can offer, the job will be up to you and you cannot afford to fail the nation, posterity and yourself.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The future of Nigeria hangs in your hands. 774 out of the 2,322 delegates are women. And 75% of the rest delegates are youths.

“Remember that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, in north-central Nigeria is your man. A New Nigeria beckons, let’s make it happen. All-On-God.”

Onoja also listed some qualities the APC presidential candidate should possess, saying Governor Bello has such attributes which include ensuring a secured Nigeria and working towards a unified and integrated nation.

He described Governor Bello as a gender-balanced leader, detribalized, devout believer, and a man who respects others.

He further stated that Bello is a courageous leader, an all-inclusive leader irrespective of class, physically and mentally fit for the office of the president, and a serial winner.

Convention: Don’t be like PDP, Group tells APC ahead of presidential primary

Meanwhile, Legacy Transformation Initiative, a policy formulation, and analysis hub has lamented the inducement of delegates by Nigerian politicians as seen in the just concluded primary election held by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The non-partisan group called on the ruling APC not to toe the path of the PDP ahead of its convention.

It said it will be a stain on the reputation of the party if its delegates are induced monetarily as it was in the case of the opposition party.

2023: Presidency must not be for sale, ex-presidential aspirant tells APC

Similarly, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has urged the APC not to allow its presidential primaries to become another dollar rain.

According to the former presidential aspirant, APC has a higher responsibility not to let the exercise be a trading platform for the highest bidder.

Olawepo-Hashim went on to note that the Nigerian presidency has never been for sale and should not be for sale now.

Source: Legit.ng