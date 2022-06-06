An open letter to all APC delegates for the party's primary has surfaced hours before the commencement of the exercise

The letter was written by an ardent supporter of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, the vice president of Nigeria

Senator Olusola Adeyeye, a respected Nigerian biologist and politician, in the letter, urged the delegates to settle for Osinbajo as their preferred choice

FCT, Abuja - Professor Olusola Adeyeye has written an open letter to delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) urging them to support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Adeyeye, a Nigerian biologist who represented the Osun Central constituency of Osun state in the Nigerian Senate for eight years, stated that Osinbajo is the right man to fly the flag of the party in next year's polls.

VP Osinbajo continues to get the support of key APC stakeholders ahead of the party's presidential primary. Photo credit: @nighealthwatch

Source: Twitter

Part of the letter seen by Legit.ng read:

“First, Osinbajo joining the race for the presidency is simply a logical decision. He has repeatedly talked about how he has been prepared for this task during the seven years he has understudied President Buhari.

“Osinbajo represents a future Nigeria where citizenship will trump ethnicity, even as we will all remain proud Urhobo, Yoruba, Igbo, Ezon, Efik, Esan, Ukwuani, Bini, Ibibio, Kuteb, Bachama, Hausa, Birom, Fulani and so on.

“Under the leadership of Osinbajo, we will not go back to the Egypt of the failed imagination of ethnic bigots.

“I will not pre-emptively declare here that Osinbajo is the choice of President Buhari and the likely person that will emerge as the consensus candidate. I will not do so despite copious evidence in public space to support such a view.

“Of course, for President Buhari, Osinbajo succeeding him as party flag-bearer and hopefully as president would be the culmination of his legacy as a great Nigerian leader.

“If Osinbajo succeeds Buhari, it would be the first time in our history that a president is bequeathing us an understudy he has trained and that he trusts well enough to lead our nation to greater heights.

“And, yes, no doubt, Osinbajo will lead us to greater heights. Anyone in doubt only has to look at his record in the periods he was acting president.

“Osinbajo has big dreams for this country, and I know he can put the right team together to dream even bigger and make these great dreams a reality.

“Those who know him will say he’s a man of few words (except when he’s in a courtroom), but he can and will inspire a new generation of Nigerians to take back this country and make their Nigerian dream come true, no matter their faith, ethnic origin, place of residence or social status.

“From the vantage position of his office, the vice president has seen what needs to be done to get the economy going. His vision is to tie economic development to the physical and intellectual energy of young people.”

Professor Adeyeye further stated that the vice president’s ambition is beyond the high level of the nation’s economy or politics.

He said Osinbajo is more interested in making Nigeria’s wealth accessible to ordinary citizens. a full welfare programme. People are yet to understand the impact of such a proposal, but it’s huge.

According to him, Osinbajo believes Nigeria is not a poor country, but a poorly managed country at many critical levels.

He added:

“Osinbajo will build a movement - an ideological and intellectual movement - because the problem with politics in Nigeria is that it is not ideologically based.

“If given the opportunity to serve as president, Osinbajo will boldly build a Nigeria that works for all. That is his mantra – ‘A Nigeria That Works For All.’ This is not just a sound-bite. Yemi Osinbajo is not a politician in the traditional mold of politicians we know in Nigeria.”

