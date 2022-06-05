President Muhammadu Buhari recently advised APC presidential aspirants to come up with a consensus candidate

Godswill Akpabio, who is one of the aspirants, has vowed not to give up his ambition to be Nigeria's next president

The former governor told delegates to disregard rumours making the rounds that he has withdrawn from the race

A former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio, has vowed not to withdraw from the presidential race.

This is coming a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and urged them to come up with a consensus candidate.

Akpabio said reports that he has withdrawn from the race were lies. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Akpabio, in a post on Facebook on Sunday morning, June 5, described rumours that he has withdrawn from the race as “wicked lies” and urged delegates to disregard it.

He wrote on his wall:

"Dear APC national delegates, please disregard the wicked lies making the rounds that I, your choice, for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023, has withdrawn from the race. I have not withdrawn from the race because I know you are solidly behind my aspiration. I will not withdraw because I have your support."

The former governor is optimistic that he will emerge the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

Akpabio is one of the 23 aspirants cleared by the APC to take part in its presidential primary taking place in Abuja from Monday, June 6, to Wednesday, June 8.

He recently resigned as minister of Niger Delta Affairs to focus on his aspiration of securing the ticket of the ruling party to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Jigawa governor Badaru withdraws from APC presidential race

Legit.ng had reported that the governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru, will no longer be participating in the forthcoming APC presidential primary.

He withdrew from the primary following an advisory to President Muhammadu Buhari by 11 APC governors to cede power to the South in 2023.

Following his withdrawal from the race, northern governors commended Badaru, describing his decision as "patriotic".

Okorocha will step down for a consensus candidate

Another aspirant, Rochas Okorocha, has however said he is willing to step down for a consensus candidate of the party.

The lawmaker noted that people have different reasons for stepping down for other aspirants.

He also disclosed that some aspirants joined the race for the number one position just to negotiate juicy ministerial appointments from the eventual winner.

